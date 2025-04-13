PGA Tour pro snubs Bryson DeChambeau in bold Masters 2025 prediction

PGA Tour's Michael Kim picked up his favorite for the 2025 Masters title between Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau. This week, the Major is heading for its conclusion, with the final scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 13. McIlroy and DeChambeau took the top two spots on the leaderboard at the Major after 54 holes and are in contention to win the event.

Ad

Recently, taking to X account, Michael Kim, who is also playing at the Masters, shared his experience of playing in the Major and also made a bold prediction about the winner of the competition. He is rooting for the four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy this week. He wrote:

"CBS and ANGC couldn’t have asked for a better final day. Rory v Bryson. Unreal. I really think it’s Rory’s time. I’ll definitely be tuning in after I finish my round."

Ad

Trending

Michael Kim also praised Rory McIlroy for his impressive performance in the third round of the Masters.

"I was playing when those big roars from Rory was happening but it’s impossible to know who’s making them. Then I see the big scoreboards and went 😮. Unbelievable. It’s really cool to hear the roars reach other holes since they always talk about that on TV."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Northern Irish player shot 66 to take a two-stroke lead in the game. Meanwhile, Michael Kim carded a round of 74 and slipped down eight spots on the leaderboard to settle in the T25 position with an overall score of even par.

Bryson DeChambeau shares his excitement for final round battle at the Masters 2025

DeChambeau is also having an incredible time playing at the Masters 2025 and will tee off just two strokes behind the leader Rory McIlroy on Sunday. In a post-round press conference of the tournament on Saturday, DeChambeau shared his excitement for the final round and said it would be "fun." He said (via ASAP Sports):

Ad

"It's just going to be a fun day tomorrow. I'm really excited for the test."

Bryson DeChambeau settled in second place after two rounds and on the third day, he carded 69 to maintain his second position on the leaderboard. He talked about his performance in the post-round press conference, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"I scored really well. I got up-and-down a lot of times. But greens hit is where I've got to improve, if I can get my iron play dialed in. That's where I have to focus up."

Intriguingly, for the final round of the Masters, Rory McIlroy will tee off with Bryson DeChambeau. The duo will start the game at 2:30 pm ET. Meanwhile, the play will start on Sunday with Brian Campbell starting the round at 9:40 am ET. Michael Kim will tee off at 11:50 am ET in a group with Denny McCarthy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More