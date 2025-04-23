PGA Tour pro takes a cheeky jibe at self as Xander Schauffele launches own App

Xander Schauffele launched the Xander Schauffele Official App on Tuesday. The two-time major champion made the big announcement via his social media. The application carrying ‘exclusive, behind-the-scenes content, updates on his gear, and latest apparels from his sponsors, is now available fans to download.

Interestingly, golf podcast host Sam Harrop took the opportunity to demand a similar app from Byeong Hun An. The golf influencer tagged the South Korean golfer and said his “fans are asking” for an app similar to Schauffele’s. The 33-year-old took the opportunity to take a cheeky jibe at self by stating that Harrop was the only one asking for it. He claimed he’d make an app if ‘250,000 people want it’ and they got ‘249,999 more people to go.’

Here’s how the exchange went:

Xander Schauffele wrote on X while sharing a video announcing his new app:

“The official Xander Schauffele App is now live on iPhone & Android! Get access to: All my new gear & outfits. Latest drops from my sponsors. Exclusive behind-the-scenes content …and more.”

Replying to Schauffele’s tweet, Sam Harrop wrote:

“When is the @ByeongHunAn app dropping? The fans are asking.”

Byeong Hun An wrote in reponse:

“250,000 people want it then I will make one. We got 249,999 more people to go.”

It is pertinent to note that Byeong Hun An has 38.4K followers on X, compared to Schauffele’s 193.1K.

Byeong Hun An’s ‘Masters tickets’ April Fools’ Day joke

The hilarious exchange involving Xander Schauffele comes just weeks after Byeong Hun An pranked his fans by offering non-existent ‘Masters tickets’ on April Fools’ Day. The fan-favorite PGA Tour pro took to X on April 1 to offer two lucky fans “weekly Masters tickets.” He said the winners would be picked from comments naming their favorite golfer.

The tweet went viral and garnered around 8,000 comments. However, the South Korean golfer quickly jumped in to burst the bubble by stating that he never had any actual Masters tickets and it was a joke. While many took it in the right spirits, some passionate Augusta fans weren’t too keen.

Interestingly, Hun An still followed through on what started off as a practical joke and gifted two Wednesday tickets to a lucky father and son. He also promised official Masters souvenirs to another pair of followers.

He wrote:

“First of all, any replies besides Ben An is wrong. Second, this was supposed to be an April fool’s joke… BUT I would like to arrange two Wednesday tickets to @WoodyBishop and his son maverick (shoot me a dm your info please) Instead of tix @CLARS24 and @DannyD3493 will get the official Masters souvenirs.”

For the unversed, Byeong Hun An finished T21 at the Masters 2025 and two lucky fans got to watch him live at Augusta National, thanks to his prank.

