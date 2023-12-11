PGA Tour Q-School Final Stage: All you need to know about the format of the tournament 

The final stage of the PGA Tour Q-School is just days away and many aspiring golfers are gearing up for the final round. The Q-School will award PGA Tour cards to the top five contestants.

Additionally, the upcoming event will also be essential for many to get the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Americas membership. The Q-School consists of four stages including the Pre-Qualifying, First Stage, Second Stage and the Final Stage. With just the final stage remaining, let's take a look at the format of the tournament.

Firstly, the event will be played from December 14-17, 2023 at two different golf courses, the Dye Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass and the Sawgrass Country Club. The tournament will have a 72-hole stroke play format where competitors will play two rounds on each of the courses mentioned above.

Many aspiring golfers will gain an exemption or complete status after featuring in the tournament. The first five finishers will gain a PGA Tour card. Moreover, the subsequent 40 finishers can earn a chance at exemption for the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour.

All the remaining competitors for the final stage will also get a chance to have a conditional Korn Ferry Tour membership along with the PGA Tour Americas.

Lastly, the 168-strong field for the PGA Tour Q-School will feature golfers who have already advanced from all the preliminary stages or have gained exemption by meeting the criteria of at least one category.

TV Schedule for the PGA Tour Q-School Final Stage

The final stage of the PGA Tour Q-School will be played from December 14 (Thursday) to December 17 (Sunday). Viewers and golf fans can enjoy the live coverage on Golf Channel and Peacock TV. However, only the weekend rounds will be televised and streamed live.

Nonetheless, people staying near Dye Valley and the Sawgrass Country Club can watch it live with no added costs. The course will be open to the public for all the rounds, however, they will have an option to donate a minimum of $5 to several Flordia-based charities. With many young golfers teeing off during the weekend, golf fans will have a chance to look at the stars of the future.