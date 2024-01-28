PGA Tour reveals 2024 Player Advisory Council members and nominations for new Chairman to succeed Jordan Spieth

The PGA Tour has recently announced the names of the 16 golfers who would join the Player Advisory Council (PAC) for 2024. Sam Burns, Nick Hardy, Brian Harman, and Max Homa are among the players who have been voted to join the decision-making council.

The PGA Tour has also announced that one of Kevin Streelman and Camilo Villegas will replace Jordan Spieth as the board’s chairman for the new term. The new chairman will be voted in via election.

Jordan Spieth previously served as the PAC Chairman in 2018 and recently replaced Rory McIlroy as a Player Director in November 2023. The 30-year-old golfer is expected to serve on the board until the end of 2024, completing the term of the Northern Irish Professional golfer.

NUCLR Golf posted the announcement on X (formerly Twitter):

#PAC ANNOUNCED — PGA Tour unveils the list of 16 golfers on the 2024 Player Advisory Council along with nomination for PAC Chairman to replace Jordan Spieth at the end of his term.

Expand Tweet

For the uninitiated, PAC looks after player issues within the Tour along with the Tour’s boards of directors and Commissioner Jay Monahan. Additionally, the new chairman election is underway and expected to end on February 27.

Either of the nominated golfers (after winning the election) will take charge from January 1, 2025, and will serve until 2027 as the chairman.

The time when Jordan Spieth was nominated as the PAC Chairman

The PGA Tour named Jordan Spieth as the PAC Chairman following an election by the Tour’s membership for the 2018 calendar year. Spieth took over from Davis Love III, beginning a three-year term starting in 2019.

During this announcement, Jay Monahan highlighted his confidence in Spieth's ability to make substantial contributions to the Tour. Monahan said (via Golfweek):

“Having a player with Jordan’s pedigree and perspective will be a tremendous addition to the PAC this year and the Policy Board starting in 2019.”

He added:

“We certainly looked at this as a win-win for the TOUR, as both Jordan and Billy were excellent candidates and both will make significant contributions to the TOUR in helping to shape policy.”

The American professional golfer joined Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman, and Johnson Wagner on the board of directors in 2018.