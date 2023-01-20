PGA Tour rookie Davis Thompson plays career low round to take Day 1 at The American Express

PGA Tour rookie Davis Thompson put on a great show in his first appearance at The American Express to top the leaderboard after Day 1. He finished the first round at 10-under 62.

The American Express is one of the most frustrating events for even veterans, but Thompson, in only his seventh start, put together a round that many only dream of.

Thompson has a two-stroke lead over the likes of Jon Rahm and four others. He was brilliant right from the start at La Quinta Country Club, scoring three birdies and two consecutive eagles in the first six holes. Overall, he shot three more birdies in the remaining holes.

Thompson said he got off to a "hot start" and it made it easier as some early putts helped in keeping his confidence rolling.

As per the 23-year-old, his biggest challenge was keeping his mind from wandering.

"Your mind definitely starts to wander a little bit. But I played enough rounds to where I try to teach myself over and over you can't get ahead of yourself," Thompson said after the conclusion of the first round.

Thompson said he practiced at the Nicklaus Course before heading to last week's Sony Open in Hawaii. Thompson will play at the Nicklaus Course on Friday.

Jon Rahm steady after first round of The American Express

Jon Rahm finished the first round at 8 under in The American Express

It wasn't just Thompson who had a great first day at The American Express. Former No. 1 Jon Rahm finished the first round at 8-under-64.

Rahm, who is possibly one of the best players at the moment, started quite well and scored five birdies in front nine. The run halted a bit on the 10th hole when he shot a bogey. However, it didn't affect Rahm much, as the Spanish star hit three consecutive birdies in the next three holes.

Rahm said there were some concerns but it was a great start to the tournament.

"You can't really win it on this golf course [La Quinta], but you can sure fall off the pace."

He said it was a great start, a solid first round of golf and was happy with the putting.

"Hopefully I can keep that going the whole week and feel a little bit better tee to green," Rahm said after the round.

Along with Rahm, Tyler Duncan, Taylor Montgomery, Matthias Schmid, and Sam Burns are also tied for second after the first 18 holes. A total of 54 holes will be played before the final round, which will take place at the PGA West's Stadium Course on Sunday.

Xander Schauffele, who is returning after a back injury, is at T-7 with an impressive round of 7-under-65 at The American Express. Schauffele had to withdraw from the first designated event of the year, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, due to injury and he came to the PGA West with little practice.

Prior to the event, the World No. 6 said on Wednesday that his back was still sore and he was trying to be patient and take things as slow as possible.

"But I'm known to try to practice too much at times. I'm trying to take this one slow so I don't hurt it again or do something of that nature.”

World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler and No. 5 Patrick Cantlay finished the first round at 4-under-68.

