PGA Tour rookie falls short of a sub-60 score at Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

PGA Tour rookie Aldrich Potgieter was a couple of strokes from history during the second round of the Mexico Open. The rookie came into the 18th hole needing an eagle to break 60 and score a career-best 59. He came up just short.

After shooting six-under in round one, Potgieter came out in impressive form, notching birdies all afternoon long. He did need an eagle to set the record of 59, a number not often achieved by anyone on the PGA Tour at all. But it wasn't out of the question.

In fact, Potgieter had already eagled one hole on Friday, February 21. Thanks to his impressive driving distance, which currently leads the PGA Tour, he was able to get down to the cup on a 661-yard par-five hole in just two strokes.

Potgieter blasted his drive an astonishing length, and it rolled well onto the green, making it an easy eagle from there. He just couldn't replicate that form on the final hole, making par and finishing the day at 10-under.

It was still more than good enough to take the lead, though. At the time of writing, Potgieter was four strokes up on Stephan Jaeger, who was also finished for the day.

Some golfers still have yet to finish, but it looks like Potgieter will be firmly in the lead heading into Saturday's third round with a chance to push for his second professional win and first on the PGA Tour.

How far does Aldrich Potgieter drive on the PGA Tour?

Aldrich Potgieter got close to a 59 round at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld by way of a masterful performance, but his best skill, both on Friday and in general, is his ability to hit the ball further than pretty much everyone else.

That was on full display all day long, but it's been a staple of Potgieter's game this year. He leads the Tour in driving distance. The metrics have not been updated for the Mexico Open and won't be until it concludes, but Potgieter ranks number one with an average driving distance of 328.7.

Aldrich Potgieter leads the PGA Tour in driving distance (Image via Getty)

It's longer than Rory McIlroy's driving distance, and McIlroy has long been known as one of the top drivers on the Tour. Last year's leader, Cameron Champ, would've been dwarfed by Potgieter's number this year.

In just 12 drives coming into Thursday's opener, the PGA Tour rookie had almost accumulated 4,000 yards. It doesn't always translate to success, as Potgieter has been up and down in terms of finishes this season.

He placed T15 at the Farmers Insurance Open, but he also missed the cut at the Sony Open and WM Phoenix Open. This weekend, he's guaranteed to make the cut and could win.

