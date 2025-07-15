PGA Tour rookie leaps past Cameron Smith and 92 others after latest triumph

Following the ISCO Championship win, PGA Tour rookie William Mouw has overtaken Cameron Smith and 92 others in the latest OWGR update. As per the latest rankings, he is 124th in the world, which is his best ranking so far.

Last week, Mouw entered the Hurstbourne Country Club ranked 217th and was nowhere near the favorite. Over the four days, he shot 67, 73, 69, and 61 to clinch the ISCO Championship. He rallied from seven strokes behind on Day 4 to post a one-shot win over 54-hole leader Paul Peterson.

Cameron Smith, who was in action at LIV Golf Andalucia last week, slipped to 202nd in the OWGR. As of Monday, July 14, Scottie Scheffler was once again at the top, while Rory McIlroy was second.

Here's a look at the current top 50 players in the OWGR (as of Monday, July 14):

Scottie Scheffler – 17.9550 Rory McIlroy – 11.3689 Xander Schauffele – 7.0233 Justin Thomas – 6.1653 Russell Henley – 5.8173 Collin Morikawa – 5.7992 Keegan Bradley – 4.8868 Sepp Straka – 4.8242 Ludvig Åberg – 4.8116 J.J. Spaun – 4.7764 Viktor Hovland – 4.6865 Hideki Matsuyama – 4.4842 Tommy Fleetwood – 4.3254 Robert MacIntyre – 4.2291 Bryson DeChambeau – 4.0574 Ben Griffin – 3.9902 Maverick McNealy – 3.9616 Shane Lowry – 3.8330 Harris English – 3.6540 Patrick Cantlay – 3.4621 Justin Rose – 3.4396 Sam Burns – 3.3921 Tyrrell Hatton – 3.3288 Corey Conners – 3.1203 Sungjae Im – 2.9081 Brian Harman – 2.8388 Billy Horschel – 2.8294 Wyndham Clark – 2.7810 Nick Taylor – 2.7257 Jason Day – 2.7084 Andrew Novak – 2.6756 Ryan Fox – 2.6546 Max Greyserman – 2.6340 Daniel Berger – 2.6206 Taylor Pendrith – 2.6123 Aaron Rai – 2.6092 Min Woo Lee – 2.5564 Akshay Bhatia – 2.5083 Thomas Detry – 2.4994 Adam Scott – 2.4616 Cameron Young – 2.4049 J.T. Poston – 2.3710 Denny McCarthy – 2.3440 Lucas Glover – 2.3393 Tony Finau – 2.3230 Sahith Theegala – 2.3188 Jordan Spieth – 2.2325 Byeong Hun An – 2.2118 Chris Gotterup – 2.2030 Nicolas Echavarria – 2.1721

How has Cameron Smith performed in the LIV Golf 2025 season?

Cameron Smith has played ten LIV Golf events so far and posted four top-10 finishes. However, he hasn't won a title, and a T5 at Mexico City has been his best result.

Speaking of the majors, the former Open Championship winner has had one of the worst seasons, missing the cut in all three events so far. He is scheduled to compete at the 153rd Open, which will begin on Thursday, July 17, at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

Here's a look at how Cameron Smith has performed in the LIV Golf 2025 season:

LIV Golf Riyadh - T25

LIV Golf Adelaide - 30

LIV Golf Hong Kong - T20

LIV Golf Singapore - T19

LIV Golf Miami - T9

LIV Golf Mexico City - T5

LIV Golf Korea - T7

LIV Golf Virginia - T23

LIV Golf Dallas - T13

LIV Golf Andalucía - T7

