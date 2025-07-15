PGA Tour rookie leaps past Cameron Smith and 92 others after latest triumph

Following the ISCO Championship win, PGA Tour rookie William Mouw has overtaken Cameron Smith and 92 others in the latest OWGR update. As per the latest rankings, he is 124th in the world, which is his best ranking so far.
Last week, Mouw entered the Hurstbourne Country Club ranked 217th and was nowhere near the favorite. Over the four days, he shot 67, 73, 69, and 61 to clinch the ISCO Championship. He rallied from seven strokes behind on Day 4 to post a one-shot win over 54-hole leader Paul Peterson.
Cameron Smith, who was in action at LIV Golf Andalucia last week, slipped to 202nd in the OWGR. As of Monday, July 14, Scottie Scheffler was once again at the top, while Rory McIlroy was second.
Here's a look at the current top 50 players in the OWGR (as of Monday, July 14):
- Scottie Scheffler – 17.9550
- Rory McIlroy – 11.3689
- Xander Schauffele – 7.0233
- Justin Thomas – 6.1653
- Russell Henley – 5.8173
- Collin Morikawa – 5.7992
- Keegan Bradley – 4.8868
- Sepp Straka – 4.8242
- Ludvig Åberg – 4.8116
- J.J. Spaun – 4.7764
- Viktor Hovland – 4.6865
- Hideki Matsuyama – 4.4842
- Tommy Fleetwood – 4.3254
- Robert MacIntyre – 4.2291
- Bryson DeChambeau – 4.0574
- Ben Griffin – 3.9902
- Maverick McNealy – 3.9616
- Shane Lowry – 3.8330
- Harris English – 3.6540
- Patrick Cantlay – 3.4621
- Justin Rose – 3.4396
- Sam Burns – 3.3921
- Tyrrell Hatton – 3.3288
- Corey Conners – 3.1203
- Sungjae Im – 2.9081
- Brian Harman – 2.8388
- Billy Horschel – 2.8294
- Wyndham Clark – 2.7810
- Nick Taylor – 2.7257
- Jason Day – 2.7084
- Andrew Novak – 2.6756
- Ryan Fox – 2.6546
- Max Greyserman – 2.6340
- Daniel Berger – 2.6206
- Taylor Pendrith – 2.6123
- Aaron Rai – 2.6092
- Min Woo Lee – 2.5564
- Akshay Bhatia – 2.5083
- Thomas Detry – 2.4994
- Adam Scott – 2.4616
- Cameron Young – 2.4049
- J.T. Poston – 2.3710
- Denny McCarthy – 2.3440
- Lucas Glover – 2.3393
- Tony Finau – 2.3230
- Sahith Theegala – 2.3188
- Jordan Spieth – 2.2325
- Byeong Hun An – 2.2118
- Chris Gotterup – 2.2030
- Nicolas Echavarria – 2.1721
How has Cameron Smith performed in the LIV Golf 2025 season?
Cameron Smith has played ten LIV Golf events so far and posted four top-10 finishes. However, he hasn't won a title, and a T5 at Mexico City has been his best result.
Speaking of the majors, the former Open Championship winner has had one of the worst seasons, missing the cut in all three events so far. He is scheduled to compete at the 153rd Open, which will begin on Thursday, July 17, at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.
Here's a look at how Cameron Smith has performed in the LIV Golf 2025 season:
- LIV Golf Riyadh - T25
- LIV Golf Adelaide - 30
- LIV Golf Hong Kong - T20
- LIV Golf Singapore - T19
- LIV Golf Miami - T9
- LIV Golf Mexico City - T5
- LIV Golf Korea - T7
- LIV Golf Virginia - T23
- LIV Golf Dallas - T13
- LIV Golf Andalucía - T7