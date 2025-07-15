  • home icon
PGA Tour rookie leaps past Cameron Smith and 92 others after latest triumph

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jul 15, 2025 04:47 GMT
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round - Source: Imagn
Cameron Smith at the US Open (image Source: Imagn)

Following the ISCO Championship win, PGA Tour rookie William Mouw has overtaken Cameron Smith and 92 others in the latest OWGR update. As per the latest rankings, he is 124th in the world, which is his best ranking so far.

Last week, Mouw entered the Hurstbourne Country Club ranked 217th and was nowhere near the favorite. Over the four days, he shot 67, 73, 69, and 61 to clinch the ISCO Championship. He rallied from seven strokes behind on Day 4 to post a one-shot win over 54-hole leader Paul Peterson.

Cameron Smith, who was in action at LIV Golf Andalucia last week, slipped to 202nd in the OWGR. As of Monday, July 14, Scottie Scheffler was once again at the top, while Rory McIlroy was second.

Here's a look at the current top 50 players in the OWGR (as of Monday, July 14):

  1. Scottie Scheffler – 17.9550
  2. Rory McIlroy – 11.3689
  3. Xander Schauffele – 7.0233
  4. Justin Thomas – 6.1653
  5. Russell Henley – 5.8173
  6. Collin Morikawa – 5.7992
  7. Keegan Bradley – 4.8868
  8. Sepp Straka – 4.8242
  9. Ludvig Åberg – 4.8116
  10. J.J. Spaun – 4.7764
  11. Viktor Hovland – 4.6865
  12. Hideki Matsuyama – 4.4842
  13. Tommy Fleetwood – 4.3254
  14. Robert MacIntyre – 4.2291
  15. Bryson DeChambeau – 4.0574
  16. Ben Griffin – 3.9902
  17. Maverick McNealy – 3.9616
  18. Shane Lowry – 3.8330
  19. Harris English – 3.6540
  20. Patrick Cantlay – 3.4621
  21. Justin Rose – 3.4396
  22. Sam Burns – 3.3921
  23. Tyrrell Hatton – 3.3288
  24. Corey Conners – 3.1203
  25. Sungjae Im – 2.9081
  26. Brian Harman – 2.8388
  27. Billy Horschel – 2.8294
  28. Wyndham Clark – 2.7810
  29. Nick Taylor – 2.7257
  30. Jason Day – 2.7084
  31. Andrew Novak – 2.6756
  32. Ryan Fox – 2.6546
  33. Max Greyserman – 2.6340
  34. Daniel Berger – 2.6206
  35. Taylor Pendrith – 2.6123
  36. Aaron Rai – 2.6092
  37. Min Woo Lee – 2.5564
  38. Akshay Bhatia – 2.5083
  39. Thomas Detry – 2.4994
  40. Adam Scott – 2.4616
  41. Cameron Young – 2.4049
  42. J.T. Poston – 2.3710
  43. Denny McCarthy – 2.3440
  44. Lucas Glover – 2.3393
  45. Tony Finau – 2.3230
  46. Sahith Theegala – 2.3188
  47. Jordan Spieth – 2.2325
  48. Byeong Hun An – 2.2118
  49. Chris Gotterup – 2.2030
  50. Nicolas Echavarria – 2.1721
How has Cameron Smith performed in the LIV Golf 2025 season?

Cameron Smith has played ten LIV Golf events so far and posted four top-10 finishes. However, he hasn't won a title, and a T5 at Mexico City has been his best result.

Speaking of the majors, the former Open Championship winner has had one of the worst seasons, missing the cut in all three events so far. He is scheduled to compete at the 153rd Open, which will begin on Thursday, July 17, at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

Here's a look at how Cameron Smith has performed in the LIV Golf 2025 season:

  • LIV Golf Riyadh - T25
  • LIV Golf Adelaide - 30
  • LIV Golf Hong Kong - T20
  • LIV Golf Singapore - T19
  • LIV Golf Miami - T9
  • LIV Golf Mexico City - T5
  • LIV Golf Korea - T7
  • LIV Golf Virginia - T23
  • LIV Golf Dallas - T13
  • LIV Golf Andalucía - T7
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

