PGA Tour’s Denny McCarthy slams $10.1B-worth NFL team for ‘insane’ tactics

PGA Tour pro Denny McCarthy jokingly took a jibe at the Dallas Cowboys in his recent interview. In an appearance on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio on Wednesday, the American golfer talked about his favorite NFL team, the Washington Commanders.Former PGA Tour pro Colt Knost joined the conversation, and he tried to prank McCarthy and told him that Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels tore his ACL and would miss the upcoming season. Hearing him, the Maryland-born golfer quickly checked his phone to confirm if the news was correct. But later, Knost told him he was joking with him.In response to Knost’s joke, Denny McCarthy took a jibe at his favorite Dallas Cowboys, who have a value of $10.1 billion (per Forbes). &quot;That would have been the most upsetting thing I've ever heard, really,&quot; McCarthy said. &quot;To be honest, we do need to get Terry McLaurin signed. I mean, what are we doing? I don't know what we're doing. Terry asking for too much. We were not meeting him in the middle, it seems.&quot;We got to get him signed because we've got some move pieces this offseason other than the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys just sit back and do nothing and expect the results to change. I think that's what they call the definition of insanity, is it not?&quot; The NFL teams are preparing for the 2025 season, which will start next month. Denny McCarthy’s favorite Commanders started their preseason outing with a loss to the New England Patriots on Saturday.Their regular season will start on Sept. 7 against the New York Giants. The Commanders will play against the Cowboys in Week 7 of the regular season.Denny McCarthy shares his excitement to play at the BMW ChampionshipDenny McCarthy is gearing up to tee off this week at the 2025 BMW Championship, which will start with its first round on Thursday. In a pre-tournament press conference held on Wednesday, the American golfer candidly opened up about playing in the tournament.&quot;I'm very proud of how I've fought this year,&quot; McCarthy said (via ASAP Sports). &quot;I wouldn't say I've played my best golf, but I'm proud of how I've fought to get to this point. I've had some good flashes this year for sure. I've continued to get better, and my floor has raised, my ceiling has raised.&quot;I feel like I've done a good job of scraping out some weeks where I haven't had my best stuff. I might have made the cut on the number maybe by one and clawed out a good weekend and a decent finish. I feel like I pride myself in never giving up, and I did a good job of kind of hanging tough this year,&quot; he added.This season has been impressive for Denny McCarthy, and with two top-10 finishes, he managed to secure a spot in the top 50 of the FedEx standings and qualified to play in the BMW Championship.In his last week’s outing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, he played four rounds of 70, 67, 72, and 67 to settle in the T32 place. This week’s event will have its finale on Sunday, August 17.