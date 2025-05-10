PGA Tour’s Harry Higgs takes on a basketball dunk challenge

Harry Higgs recently turned heads for a unique athletic ambition–dunking a basketball. On May 9, during a rain delay at the Myrtle Beach Classic in South Carolina, the PGA Tour professional discussed a bet with his trainer about achieving a slam dunk within a decade

Higgs elaborated on his commitment to physical training to improve his explosiveness. It has already contributed to longer drives on the golf course. Higgs stated in the tournament's press conference:

"We talked about it in the rain delay. I am of the belief that I and anybody, you can train yourself to do anything. I think somebody brought up marathon. I think a marathon would be easier, and I know, looking at me, that sounds ridiculous."

"I have been getting stronger in the gym, more explosive to hit the ball further, and I have started to hit it further, which is great. I said it in passing. It's not a couple years. I said I think I could do it within a decade."

Higgs also highlighted that achieving a dunk would require training, saying:

"Now, I'm 33. I understand that the decade is going to be a little short. If I were to do it, which I'm never going to, I think I have, like, two to four years of -- probably two years of straight training. I think it would be possible," Higgs added.

Harry Higgs turned professional in 2014, and since then, he has achieved many top finishes. He tied fourth at the 2021 PGA Championship and tied for 14th at the 2022 Masters Tournament. Although he has not secured any PGA Tour victories, he has wins on the Korn Ferry Tour, including back-to-back playoff wins in 2024 at the Adventhealth Championship and the Visit Knoxville Open. Recently, Higgs finished 50th at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach classic.

Harry Higgs finishes tied for 50th at 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

PGA: Valero Texas Open - Third Round - Source: Imagn

From May 8 to May 11, Harry Higgs participated in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. Held at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Higgs tied for 50th in this event. In this second edition of the event, 132 players appeared. It offered a total purse of $4 million, and the winner received 300 FedExCup points.

Harry Higgs kicked off the first round with a 1-under 70 on Thursday. He followed on Friday during a rain-delayed second round, carding 2-under 69. Afterwards, Higgs carded rounds of 1-under 70 on Saturday and Sunday. He finished with a score of 279, a 5-under par. Higgs earned 4.20 FedExCup points and secured $10,280 from the prize purse.

Moreover, Chris Gotterup won this event, finishing at 22-under par. He shot rounds of 66,64,65, and 67 to achieve this feat. As a result, He earned $720,000 and 300 FedExCup points.

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More