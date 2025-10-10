PGA Tour's last 10 champions explored amid reports of 'two recent tour winners' joining LIV Golf

The PGA Tour's regular season concluded with the Tour Championship, and the fall season events are now underway. Recently, rumors have circulated about two PGA Tour golfers potentially switching to LIV Golf. However, the names of the players weren't disclosed.The NUCLR Golf’s X page wrote a post about the same, mentioning that the switch of two PGA players was in discussion.While possible defection to LIV Golf was in talks, it could be anyone from the past ten winners on the PGA Tour. Here's the list of the past ten PGA Tour winners:Scottie Scheffler – Procore ChampionshipTommy Fleetwood – Tour ChampionshipJustin Rose – FedEx Jude ChampionshipCameron Young – Wyndham ChampionshipBrian Campbell – John Deere ClassicChris Gotterup – Genesis Scottish OpenWilliam Mouw – ISCO ChampionshipRyan Gerard – Barracuda ChampionshipKurt Kitayama – 3M OpenSteven Fisk – Sanderson Farms ChampionshipHow did the last PGA Tour winner, Steven Fisk, perform at the Sanderson Farms Championship?Steven Fisk won the Sanderson Farms Championship by defeating Garrick Higgo with a two-shot victory. Fisk scored 24-under in total after four days of the event. He shot 70 in the opening round of the tournament with one birdie on the front nine and four birdies on the back nine. Following that, he scored 65 in the second round of the tournament with four birdies on the front nine and four birdies on the back nine.In the third and fourth rounds, Fisk fired 65 and 64 with seven birdies and nine birdies, respectively. After the event, he joined the press conference and shared his winning experience at the event. He said, via ASAP Sports:&quot;The one on 17 is just kind of exactly how we saw it riding the wind in there. With as windy as it was, it's a little lucky for it to be as close as it did. 18, I'll be honest, I pulled it a little bit. I wasn't quite going left of that pin, but it worked out really good. it's job security. &quot;I think I mentioned in another interview earlier that we all think we're good enough to compete out here and to win, and to come out here today and play like I did, and finally I truly know that I'm good enough to be a PGA TOUR winner is really cool.&quot;He continued to talk about his dad:&quot;I think he nudged a couple putts in for me for sure, maybe him or Grayson. I had a couple of helpers out there. I miss him very much, and I know he'd be really proud of how I played all week and especially today to keep my composure and just kind of go about my business the best way I know how. I'd like to think that he knew this day would happen.&quot;Fisk had another top 10 finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he landed in T4 with 19-under in total.