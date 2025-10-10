  • home icon
  PGA Tour's last 10 champions explored amid reports of 'two recent tour winners' joining LIV Golf

PGA Tour's last 10 champions explored amid reports of 'two recent tour winners' joining LIV Golf

By Suchita Chakraborty
Published Oct 10, 2025 15:20 GMT
Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn
PGA Tour logo - Source: Imagn library

The PGA Tour's regular season concluded with the Tour Championship, and the fall season events are now underway. Recently, rumors have circulated about two PGA Tour golfers potentially switching to LIV Golf. However, the names of the players weren't disclosed.

The NUCLR Golf’s X page wrote a post about the same, mentioning that the switch of two PGA players was in discussion.

While possible defection to LIV Golf was in talks, it could be anyone from the past ten winners on the PGA Tour. Here's the list of the past ten PGA Tour winners:

Scottie Scheffler – Procore Championship

Tommy Fleetwood – Tour Championship

Justin Rose – FedEx Jude Championship

Cameron Young – Wyndham Championship

Brian Campbell – John Deere Classic

Chris Gotterup – Genesis Scottish Open

William Mouw – ISCO Championship

Ryan Gerard – Barracuda Championship

Kurt Kitayama – 3M Open

Steven Fisk – Sanderson Farms Championship

How did the last PGA Tour winner, Steven Fisk, perform at the Sanderson Farms Championship?

Steven Fisk won the Sanderson Farms Championship by defeating Garrick Higgo with a two-shot victory. Fisk scored 24-under in total after four days of the event. He shot 70 in the opening round of the tournament with one birdie on the front nine and four birdies on the back nine. Following that, he scored 65 in the second round of the tournament with four birdies on the front nine and four birdies on the back nine.

In the third and fourth rounds, Fisk fired 65 and 64 with seven birdies and nine birdies, respectively. After the event, he joined the press conference and shared his winning experience at the event. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"The one on 17 is just kind of exactly how we saw it riding the wind in there. With as windy as it was, it's a little lucky for it to be as close as it did. 18, I'll be honest, I pulled it a little bit. I wasn't quite going left of that pin, but it worked out really good. it's job security.
"I think I mentioned in another interview earlier that we all think we're good enough to compete out here and to win, and to come out here today and play like I did, and finally I truly know that I'm good enough to be a PGA TOUR winner is really cool."

He continued to talk about his dad:

"I think he nudged a couple putts in for me for sure, maybe him or Grayson. I had a couple of helpers out there. I miss him very much, and I know he'd be really proud of how I played all week and especially today to keep my composure and just kind of go about my business the best way I know how. I'd like to think that he knew this day would happen."

Fisk had another top 10 finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he landed in T4 with 19-under in total.

About the author
Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
