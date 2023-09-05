PGA Tour’s long-standing Byron Nelson event gets new title sponsor replacing AT&T

Finally, a new sponsor has been secured for the long-running Bryson Nelson tournament on the PGA Tour. The tournament was sponsored by AT&T from 2015 to 2023 and now the South Korean conglomerate CJ Group is the new title sponsor of the tournament.

On Tuesday, September 4, it was announced that the CJ Group will sponsor the competition for the ensuing ten years, beginning in May 2024.

The CJ was also associated with another PGA Tour event named the CJ Cup. It ran the first three editions of the championship which were held from 2017 to 2019 in South Korea before the tournament was relocated to the USA from 2020-22.

Speaking about their new deal, the CJ Group released a statement saying:

"Over the past three years that we've hosted our tournament in the United States, our sales and corporate image in the American market have grown exponentially. We've reached this decision to strengthen our marketing activities in the U.S. We're currently discussing ways to provide opportunities for Korean tour golfers to play at our event."

It is imperative to note that so far three South Korean players have won the Bryson Nelson Championship including Bae Sang-Moon (2013), Kang Sang-Hoon (2019) and Lee Kyoung-Hoon (2021 and 2022).

The next edition of the tournament will be held from May 2-5, 2024 and has a purse of $9.5 million.

Byron Nelson Championship's sponsors over the years

The Bryson Nelson Championship was established in 1944. It was given its name in honor of the late PGA Tour player Bryson Nelson, who also happened to be the first tournament winner.

It was initially called the Texas Victory Open and then was renamed to the Dallas Open. It went through several name changes before finally settling for the Bryson Championship in 1968.

GTE sponsored the event from 1988 until 2000, after which Verizon took over as title sponsor for a period of two years. From 2003 through 2008, EDS sponsored the event before HP took over. It was being sponsored by AT&T from 2015 to 2023.

Here are the sponsors of the Bryson Nelson Championship over the years:

AT&T Byron Nelson

2023 Jason Day

2022 Kyoung-hoon

2021 Kyoung-hoon

2020 Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

2019 Kang Sung-hoon

2018 Aaron Wise

2017 Billy Horschel

2016 Sergio García

2015 Steven Bowditch

HP Byron Nelson Championship

2014 Brendon Todd

2013 Bae Sang-moon

2012 Jason Dufner

2011 Keegan Bradley

2010 Jason Day

2009 Rory Sabbatini

EDS Byron Nelson Championship

2008 Adam Scott

2007 Scott Verplank

2006 Brett Wetterich

2005 Ted Purdy

2004 Sergio García

2003 Fiji Vijay Singh

Verizon Byron Nelson Classic

2002 Shigeki Maruyama

2001 Robert Damron

GTE Byron Nelson Classic

2000 Jesper Parnevik

1999 Loren Roberts

1998 John Cook

1997 Tiger Woods

1996 Phil Mickelson

1995 Ernie Els

1994 Neal Lancaster

1993 Scott Simpson

1992 Billy Ray Brown

1991 Nick Price

1990 Payne Stewart

1989 Jodie Mudd

1988 Bruce Lietzke

Byron Nelson Golf Classic

1987 Fred Couples

1986 Andy Bean

1985 Bob Eastwood

1984 Craig Stadler

1983 Ben Crenshaw

1982 Bob Gilder

1981 Bruce Lietzke

1980 Tom Watson

1979 Tom Watson

1978 Tom Watson

1977 Raymond Floyd

1976 Mark Hayes

1975 Tom Watson

1974 Buddy Allin

1973 Lanny Wadkins

1972 Chi-Chi Rodríguez

1971 Jack Nicklaus

1970 Jack Nicklaus

1969 Bruce Devlin

1968 Miller Barber