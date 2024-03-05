PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open 2024: Schedule, prize money, top players and more

The 2024 Puerto Rico Open is set to begin this week and will be played from Thursday, March 7 to Sunday, March 10 at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Canóvanas, Puerto Rico.
The Puerto Rico Open will take place at the same time as the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Given the Bay Hill Club event is the Signature event, we will have an opposite field at Grand Reserve, featuring some exciting youngsters as well as the PGA Tour veterans.
Schedule
The Golf Channel will telecast the event on all four days while Peacock will do the streaming service. Here's the TV schedule for the 2024 Puerto Rico Open:
- Thursday-Friday: 10 am.-1 pm ET
- Saturday-Sunday: 2:30-5 pm ET
Purse Size
The purse size of the Puerto Rico Open will be $4 million with the winner bagging $720,000. Here's the purse breakdown for the top ten finishers at this week's event:
- 1: $720,000
- 2: $436,000
- 3: $276,000
- 4: $196,000
- 5: $164,000
- 6: $145,000
- 7: $135,000
- 8: $125,000
- 9: $117,000
- 10: $109,000
Top Players
Although the current top players on the PGA Tour will be featured at the Bay Hill Golf Club this week, the Puerto Rico Open will be the opportunity for budding players to gain confidence. The field will also feature some experienced stars like Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker, Joel Dahmen, and Aaron Wise.
World No. 68 golfer Robert MacIntyre is the highest-ranked player at this week's field for the Grand Reserve Golf Club event. Here are the top-ranked players in this week's event:
- Robert MacIntyre (68)
- Rasmus Hojgaard (75)
- Aaron Rai (78)
- Ryo Hisatsune (84)
- K.H. Lee (85)
Who is competing at the Puerto Rico Open 2024?
Here's the complete field for the Puerto Rico Open 2024:
- Ryan Armour
- Angel Ayora
- Aaron Baddeley
- Paul Barjon
- Erik Barnes
- Ricky Barnes
- Daniel Berger
- Fred Biondi
- Ryan Brehm
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Scott Brown
- Wesley Bryan
- Jonathan Byrd
- Jorge Campillo
- Rafael Campos
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Tyler Collet
- Parker Coody
- Pierceson Coody
- Austin Cook
- Trace Crowe
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Zecheng Dou
- Kevin Dougherty
- Jason Dufner
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Harrison Endycott
- Patrick Fishburn
- Ted Potter
- Wilson Furr
- Tommy Gainey
- Brice Garnett
- Domenico Geminiani
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Cody Gribble
- Ben Griffin
- Scott Gutschewski
- Bill Haas
- James Hahn
- Blaine Hale Jr.
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Justin Hastings
- Jim Herman
- Kelvin Hernandez
- George McNeill
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Rico Hoey
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Scott Brown
- D.J. Trahan
- Sung Kang
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Ben Kohles
- Kelly Kraft
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Yuxin Lin
- Nicholas Lindheim
- David Lipsky
- Kyle Stanley
- Ben Crane
- Adam Long
- Robert MacIntyre
- Ben Martin
- Ryan McCormick
- William McGirt
- Mac Meissner
- Troy Merritt
- Chris Nido
- S.Y. Noh
- Henrik Norlander
- Sean O'Hair
- Evan Pena
- Geoff Ogilvy
- Raul Pereda
- Victor Perez
- Julian Perico
- Chandler Phillips
- Scott Piercy
- D.A. Points
- Aaron Rai
- Matti Schmid
- Taiga Semikawa
- Ben Silverman
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- Hayden Springer
- Jimmy Stanger
- Sam Stevens
- Gareth Steyn
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Justin Suh
- Sangmoon Bae
- Josh Teater
- Alejandro Tosti
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Jackson Van Paris
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Vince Whaley
- Tom Whitney
- Aaron Wise
- Brandon Wu
- Norman Xiong
- Aram Yenidjeian
- Ryan Cole
- Michael Gligic
- Evan Harmeling
- Jeff Overton
