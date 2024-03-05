PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open 2024: Schedule, prize money, top players and more

The 2024 Puerto Rico Open is set to begin this week and will be played from Thursday, March 7 to Sunday, March 10 at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Canóvanas, Puerto Rico.

The Puerto Rico Open will take place at the same time as the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Given the Bay Hill Club event is the Signature event, we will have an opposite field at Grand Reserve, featuring some exciting youngsters as well as the PGA Tour veterans.

Schedule

The Golf Channel will telecast the event on all four days while Peacock will do the streaming service. Here's the TV schedule for the 2024 Puerto Rico Open:

Thursday-Friday : 10 am.-1 pm ET

: 10 am.-1 pm ET Saturday-Sunday: 2:30-5 pm ET

Purse Size

The purse size of the Puerto Rico Open will be $4 million with the winner bagging $720,000. Here's the purse breakdown for the top ten finishers at this week's event:

1: $720,000

2: $436,000

3: $276,000

4: $196,000

5: $164,000

6: $145,000

7: $135,000

8: $125,000

9: $117,000

10: $109,000

Top Players

Although the current top players on the PGA Tour will be featured at the Bay Hill Golf Club this week, the Puerto Rico Open will be the opportunity for budding players to gain confidence. The field will also feature some experienced stars like Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker, Joel Dahmen, and Aaron Wise.

World No. 68 golfer Robert MacIntyre is the highest-ranked player at this week's field for the Grand Reserve Golf Club event. Here are the top-ranked players in this week's event:

Robert MacIntyre (68)

Rasmus Hojgaard (75)

Aaron Rai (78)

Ryo Hisatsune (84)

K.H. Lee (85)

Who is competing at the Puerto Rico Open 2024?

Here's the complete field for the Puerto Rico Open 2024:

Ryan Armour

Angel Ayora

Aaron Baddeley

Paul Barjon

Erik Barnes

Ricky Barnes

Daniel Berger

Fred Biondi

Ryan Brehm

Jacob Bridgeman

Scott Brown

Wesley Bryan

Jonathan Byrd

Jorge Campillo

Rafael Campos

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Tyler Collet

Parker Coody

Pierceson Coody

Austin Cook

Trace Crowe

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Zecheng Dou

Kevin Dougherty

Jason Dufner

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Harrison Endycott

Patrick Fishburn

Ted Potter

Wilson Furr

Tommy Gainey

Brice Garnett

Domenico Geminiani

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Cody Gribble

Ben Griffin

Scott Gutschewski

Bill Haas

James Hahn

Blaine Hale Jr.

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Justin Hastings

Jim Herman

Kelvin Hernandez

George McNeill

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Rico Hoey

Rasmus Højgaard

Scott Brown

D.J. Trahan

Sung Kang

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Ben Kohles

Kelly Kraft

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Yuxin Lin

Nicholas Lindheim

David Lipsky

Kyle Stanley

Ben Crane

Adam Long

Robert MacIntyre

Ben Martin

Ryan McCormick

William McGirt

Mac Meissner

Troy Merritt

Chris Nido

S.Y. Noh

Henrik Norlander

Sean O'Hair

Evan Pena

Geoff Ogilvy

Raul Pereda

Victor Perez

Julian Perico

Chandler Phillips

Scott Piercy

D.A. Points

Aaron Rai

Matti Schmid

Taiga Semikawa

Ben Silverman

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

Hayden Springer

Jimmy Stanger

Sam Stevens

Gareth Steyn

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Justin Suh

Sangmoon Bae

Josh Teater

Alejandro Tosti

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Jackson Van Paris

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Vince Whaley

Tom Whitney

Aaron Wise

Brandon Wu

Norman Xiong

Aram Yenidjeian

Ryan Cole

Michael Gligic

Evan Harmeling

Jeff Overton

Ryan Cole

Michael Gligic

Evan Harmeling

Jeff Overton