PGA Tour’s The Sentry to continue at Kapalua Resort despite historic Maui fires

The Sentry, the PGA Tour's first event of the calendar year, will not be relocated from the Kapalua Resort despite the deadly fire that occurred in Maui, Hawaii, a couple of months ago. For the uninitiated, the fire in Maui caused extensive damage, resulting in the loss of approximately 100 lives and leaving 31 others missing.

On Thursday, September 21, PGA Tour officials sent a memo to the qualified players, confirming that the event would proceed as scheduled at the Plantation Course of Kapalua Resort.

The memo, sent by PGA Tour Chief Competitions Officer Tyler Dennis, read:

"It’s been six weeks since the Maui Wildfire Disaster severely impacted the island and its people. Given the continued relief and recovery efforts, I wanted to provide an update on The Sentry, which is scheduled to kick off the 2024 FedExCup Regular Season in January."

"Working in cooperation with state, county and community officials, the PGA TOUR is committed to playing The Sentry in 2024 at The Plantation Course at Kapalua."

The memo also mentioned that Hawaii Governor Josh Green had expressed his support for the decision, believing it would bring hope for recovery to the affected families and businesses in the wake of the disaster. He added that people from other parts of Hawaii and around the world could visit Maui to contribute to its financial recovery.

The memo further stated:

"There is no other organization in sport which rallies around those in need like the PGA Tour. Given the overwhelming support for playing the tournament, the Tour and The Sentry are currently working on plans to further raise awareness and assist with fundraising and community service to Maui in a thoughtful and respectful manner."

“Your participation and support of The Sentry will allow the TOUR to help showcase the ongoing recovery efforts in Lahaina and Maui, while inspiring our fans around the world.”

When did the PGA Tour's first edition of The Sentry take place? Tournament history explored

The Sentry had its inaugural edition in 1953, with Al Besselink emerging as the winner by beating Chandler Harper by a single stroke. It was originally held at the Desert Inn Country Club in Las Vegas, Nevada, and remained there as an annual event until 1966. In 1967 and 1968, the Stardust Country Club of Las Vegas hosted the Sentry.

From 1969 to 1998, the tournament found its home at the La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California. In 1999, the Kapalua Resort took over and has been the organizing venue since, with the event being played at the Plantation Course, a par-73 layout that distinguishes it from other PGA Tour events.

The Sentry has seen illustrious champions over the years, including Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods. Nicklaus holds the record for the most titles at the Sentry, with five triumphs (1963, 1964, 1971, 1973, 1977). Palmer and Woods have both won the tournament twice.

Jon Rahm is the defending champion, having secured his first title of the year by rallying past Collin Morikawa and defeating him by a two-stroke margin.

The Sentry 2024 is scheduled for the first week of next year. The event will take place from January 4 to 7 at the Kapalua Resort in Maui, Hawaii.