PGA Tour's top putting specialist Maverick McNealy to return in WWT Championship after 5-month hiatus

Maverick McNealy, PGA Tour's top putter, is gearing up to make a comeback with the WWT Championship in Cabo after not playing on the tour for five months. The said tournament will be contested at the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal.

McNealy tore the anterior sternoclavicular ligament in his left shoulder last February. After this, he missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open in early June. This led him to stay away from the game of golf for five months.

He didn't opt for a surgery and instead chose a treatment plan that included "physical therapy, biomechanics analysis, golf swing changes, and regenerative stem-cell treatments."

Entering the week at No. 121 in points, Maverick McNealy may participate in two fall events. By doing this, he would be able to keep his card intact and possibly move up into the highly coveted Next 10, which would grant him a spot in the first two signature events after The Sentry, the following year.

Additionally, the WWT competition will feature talented golfers including Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala, and Ludvig Åberg.

Not only that, there will also be golfers in the field from the sponsor exemptions Michael Block, Chris Gotterup and amateur Preston Summerhays, and open qualifier Billy Davis

A glance at Maverick McNealy's 2022-2023 season

Maverick McNealy has played in 18 events so far and has made the cut in 11 tournaments. However, he has yet to make it a win this season. His best finish this year was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, wherein he stood T7.

Additionally, he stood T10 twice, first at the Shriners Children's Open and then at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

Before his injury, McNealy was ranked No. 26 in FedExCup points with five top-12 finishes in his first nine starts. He then withdrew from back-to-back events in Pebble Beach and Phoenix, dropping to No. 86 in points.

Below is the complete result format for the 27-year-old American golfer 2023 season.

Fortinet Championship - Missed Cut

Shriners Children's Open - T10

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP - T12

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina - T18

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba - T10

Cadence Bank Houston Open - T27

Sony Open in Hawaii - T7

Farmers Insurance Open - T31

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Withdrawn

WM Phoenix Open - Withdrawn

THE PLAYERS Championship - T60

Valspar Championship - T36

RBC Heritage - Missed Cut

Mexico Open - T60

AT&T Byron Nelson - Missed Cut

PGA Championship - Missed Cut

Charles Schwab Challenge - T52

RBC Canadian Open - Missed Cut