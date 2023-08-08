PGA Tour's Tournaments & Competitions Officer Andy Pazder resigns, EVP Tyler Dennis to take over

The Chief Tournaments & Competitions Officer of the PGA Tour, Andy Pazder, has just resigned from his position on Tuesday. Tour players were informed via email.

Pazder's resignation was announced minutes before a players' meeting in Memphis. The meeting is set for 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Rex Hoggard @RexHoggardGC PGA Tour players informed via e-mail that Andy Pazder, the circuit's Chief Tournaments & Competitions Officer, has resigned. "Tyler Dennis will assume Andy’s responsibilities, overseeing our tournaments and competitions," the memo read. Player meeting set for 4 pm in Memphis.

According to reporter Rex Hoggard, one of the first to break the news, Tyler Dennis will provisionally take over Pazder's duties. Hoggard posted the following excerpt from the memo:

"Tyler Dennis [Executive Vice President] will assume Andy's responsibilities, overseeing our tournaments and competitions."

So far, there is no information about the causes behind this resignation.

Andy Pazder, 57, has been associated with the circuit for more than 30 years and has been the circuit's Chief Tournaments & Competitions Officer since 2010.

PGA Tour leadership

The PGA circuit has two branches when it comes to its leadership. The first is Executive Leadership, which works on all organizational matters related to the operation of the circuit as such.

This team is headed by Commissioner Jay Monahan and 10 other people (provisionally nine, with Pazder's resignation). Key members of the Executive Leadership include Chief Operating Officer Ron Price and Executive Vice Presidents Tyler Dennis and Jay Madara.

The second management team is the Board of Directors, which is responsible for outlining the guiding policies of the game on the PGA Tour. It is comprised of the PGA Tour Policy Board and the PGA Tour Champions Division Board.

The Policy Board is comprised of five independent directors, Ed Herlihy (Chairman), Jimmy Dunne, Mark Flaherty, Mary Meeker and one vacant since the resignation of Randall Stephenson.

In addition, it is made up of the Player Directors: Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnatti, Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson and, as of a couple of weeks ago, Tiger Woods.

PGA of America Director John Lindert also has a seat on the Policy Board.

To support the governance work there is also the Players Advisory Council, composed of 16 players. Adam Scott is the Chairman of this advisory body, which also includes Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman, Rickie Fowler, Max Homa and Shane Lowry, among others.