PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf’s deal under official scrutiny by Department of Justice

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf's PIF merger is taking the golf world by storm. Announced just days ahead of the 123rd US Open, pro golfers, fans and analysts around the world received the shocking news through a joint statement. Now, in a new twist, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has notified the Tour that it will be looking into the merger.

The deal with the Saudi-backed LIV Series will be officially investigated by the DOJ over antitrust concerns. The move comes shortly after Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Ron Wyden expressed their concerns over Saudi Arabia's human rights abuse history.

According to a PGA Tour official, the deal might take upto a year to finalise. If the Department of Justice were to intervene, it might take even longer. The initial announcement that was made provided little detail about the merger, only covering the broad specifics. Along with the DOJ, politicians too will be investigating the scenario.

Dan Rapaport @Daniel_Rapaport Fore Play @ForePlayPod So that was a lie So that was a lie https://t.co/YBbnDKWJbG Big question among many big questions today is what, if any, role the DOJ investigations played in this? Could it be possible that the feds sniffed around the PGA Tour, didn’t like what they saw, and this was the path of least resistance? Would explain a total 180 in position. twitter.com/ForePlayPod/st… Big question among many big questions today is what, if any, role the DOJ investigations played in this? Could it be possible that the feds sniffed around the PGA Tour, didn’t like what they saw, and this was the path of least resistance? Would explain a total 180 in position. twitter.com/ForePlayPod/st…

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Department of Justice will probe into the matter.

“The Justice Department has notified the PGA Tour that it will review the Tour’s planned merger with LIV Golf’s Saudi backers for antitrust concerns, people familiar with the matter said, initiating a regulatory obstacle to the stunning deal that the warring golf bodies hope will stabilize the divided sport.”

PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger announced days ahead of the 123rd US Open

However, the USGA is determined not to let the merger overshadow the 123rd US Open being held from June 15 to 18 at the Los Angeles Country Club. The third major of the year will see LIV Golfers and PGAT pros mingle on the green and off it too.

LIV Golfer Brooks Koepka will be looking to bag his second major victory of the year. He will face tough competition from Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler. However, the LIV Golfers in the field are looking to put on a strong show. Amongst the speculations of the LIV PGA deal is also the fact that LIV Golfers will be allowed to qualify for PGAT membership for 2024.

Through the merger, the PGA Tour and the PIF hope to create a bigger golf entity that brings fresh, engaging content for fans and make advancements in the field of golf.

