PGA Tour scraps starting strokes in Tour Championship format overhaul

The PGA Tour has approved the much-anticipated changes to the Tour Championship format. The controversial starting strokes format has been scrapped, and the event will now be played as traditional stroke play.

Ad

On Tuesday, May 27, Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal reported that the PGA Tour sent a memo to its players detailing the changes. The Tuesday meeting was attended by the Policy Board, PGA Tour Enterprises Board, as well as the Player Advisory Council.

The first and major change was moving away from the starting strokes format that gave an advantage to the FedEx Cup leader.

"Our Fan Forward initiative has helped us evaluate each part of the PGA Tour season and today's announcement is an important first step in the evolution of our postseason," Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said.

Ad

Trending

"The Player Advisory Council led a thorough process to respond to what our fans are asking for: The most competitive golf in the world, played for the highest stakes, in the most straightforward and engaging format," he added.

Earlier, there were reports that the PGA Tour was considering some changes to the pre-existing format. Under the current format, FedExCup leaders used to start at 10-under par, with a two-stroke lead at the Tour Championship. The idea was to reward the season-long leader but wasn’t received well by everyone.

Ad

Besides the format change, the PGA Tour also announced it would make modifications to the course setup so that scores could be brought closer to par. The PGA Tour is also considering moving away from Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club as the permanent venue. Instead, it is thinking about rotating the event across different venues.

In their third point, it was announced that the field would remain at 30 players, but the Player Advisory Council is analyzing the qualification system for the coming years.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Who won the Tour Championship 2024? Past winners explored

Last year, Scottie Scheffler fired a 4-under 67 in the final round to win the Tour Championship 2024. He finished at a whopping 30-under par and posted a four-shot win over Collin Morikawa.

For his win, Scheffler bagged a whopping $25 million bonus. With this victory, he became the first player since Tiger Woods (2007) to win seven times on the PGA Tour in a single season. Last year, he won four Signature Events, The Players Championship, and The Masters, alongside the FedEx Cup title.

Overall, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods are the most successful players at the Tour Championship. Both have won the tournament three times in their careers. However, McIlroy holds the record for the most FedEx Cup wins (3).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More