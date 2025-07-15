PGA Tour set to return to Donald Trump-owned Doral course after nearly a decade: Reports

As per reports, the Donald Trump-owned course in Miami is making a return to the PGA Tour. The PGA Tour is all set to schedule an event at Trump National Doral in the 2026 season after almost a decade.

On Monday, July 14, Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal reported that the Tour was planning to add an event during the week of April 27–May 3. The sponsor and operational details are yet to be confirmed, but speculations suggest it could be one of the Signature Events for the upcoming season.

This week falls between the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and the Truist Championship, a Signature Event, followed by the PGA Championship. This means the Tour would play back-to-back Signature Events during this stretch.

"The PGA Tour will play in the Dallas area in back-to-back weeks in 2026 for the first time since 2018," Carpenter wrote on X. "The tour will also have back-to-back Signature events early in the season between Genesis and Pebble Beach."

For the uninitiated, Trump National Doral last hosted the WGC-Cadillac Championship in 2016 before it was moved due to several issues. It also hosted a PGA Tour Latinoamérica event in 2018 before becoming a regular feature on LIV Golf’s schedule starting in 2022.

It was also the venue for LIV Golf’s Team Championship during the first two seasons. However, Trump National Doral is not on the Saudi-backed circuit’s schedule for the 2026 season.

PGA Tour's 2026 schedule explored

Here's a look at the PGA Tour's schedule for the 2026 season:

The Sentry: January 8–11

Sony Open: January 15–18

The American Express: January 22–25

Farmers Insurance Open: January 29–February 1

WM Phoenix Open: February 5–8

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: February 12–15

Genesis Invitational: February 19–22

Cognizant Classic: February 26–March 1

Arnold Palmer Invitational: March 5–8

Players Championship: March 12–15

Valspar Championship: March 19–22

Texas Children's Houston Open: March 26–29

Valero Texas Open: April 2–5

Masters: April 9–12

RBC Heritage: April 16–19

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: April 23–26

Trump National Doral*: April 30–May 3

Truist Championship: May 7–10

PGA Championship: May 14–17

CJ Cup Byron Nelson: May 21–24

Charles Schwab Challenge: May 28–31

Memorial Tournament: June 4–7

RBC Canadian Open: June 11–14

U.S. Open: June 18–21

Travelers Championship: June 25–28

John Deere Classic: July 2–5

Genesis Scottish Open: July 9–12

The Open: July 16–19

3M Open: July 23–26

Rocket Classic: July 30–August 2

Wyndham Championship: August 6–9

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More