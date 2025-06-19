PGA Tour shakes up 2026 season schedule: Pebble Beach Pro-Am finds a new spot in the PGA Tour calendar

The PGA Tour has made a few changes in its schedule for the upcoming season. The 2026 season will start with the season-opening Sentry, which will take place from January 8 to 11, and then will head for the Sony Open.
However, the PGA Tour has introduced some changes in a few tournaments. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has moved after the WM Phoenix Open. Following the Farmers Insurance Open, PGA Tour pros will head for the Phoenix Open and then play at the Pebble Beach event and then the Genesis Invitational.
Golf analyst Josh Carpenter has confirmed the change in the PGA Tour schedule of the 2026 season on his X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:
"Pebble and Genesis are indeed back-to-back next year. Confirmed early season schedule for 2026 below"
In 2025, after the Farmers Insurance Open, players competed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and then at the WM Phoenix Open, followed by The Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour calendar.
Next year on the PGA Tour, following the Genesis Invitational, players will head for the Cognizant Classic and then the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The 2026 Puerto Rico Open is scheduled from March 5 to 8.
A quick recap of the PGA Tour 2025 season
Here is a quick recap of the tournaments held in 2025 PGA Tour so far:
The Sentry
- Date: January 2 to 5
- Venue: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Purse: $20,000,000
- Winner: Hideki Matsuyama
- Prize money: $3,600,000
Sony Open in Hawaii
- Date: January 9 to 12
- Venue: Waialae Country Club
- Purse: $8,700,000
- Winner: Nick Taylor
- Prize money: $1,566,000
The American Express
- Date: January 16 to 19
- Venue: Pete Dye Stadium Course
- Purse: $8,800,000
- Winner: Sepp Straka
- Prize money: $1,584,000
Farmers Insurance Open
- Date: January 22 to 25
- Venue: Torrey Pines (South Course)
- Purse: $9,300,000
- Winner: Harris English
- Prize money: $1,674,000
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Date: January 30 to February 2
- Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Purse: $20,000,000
- Winner: Rory McIlroy
- Prize money: $3,600,000
WM Phoenix Open
- Date: February 6 to 9
- Venue: TPC Scottsdale
- Purse: $9,200,000
- Winner: Thomas Detry
- Prize money: $1,656,000
The Genesis Invitational
- Date: February 13 to 16
- Venue: Riviera Country Club
- Purse: $20,000,000
- Winner: Ludvig Åberg
- Prize money: $4,000,000
Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Date: February 20 to 23
- Venue: Vidanta Vallarta
- Purse: $7,000,000
- Winner: Brian Campbell
- Prize money: $1,260,000
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Date: February 27 to March 2
- Venue: PGA National (Champion Course)
- Purse: $9,200,000
- Winner: Joe Highsmith
- Prize money: $1,656,000
Arnold Palmer Invitational
- Date: March 6 to 9
- Venue: Bay Hill Club and Lodge
- Purse: $20,000,000
- Winner: Russell Henley
- Prize money: $4,000,000
Puerto Rico Open
- Date: March 6 to 9
- Venue: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Purse: $4,000,000
- Winner: Karl Vilips
- Prize money: $720,000
The Players Championship
- Date: March 13 to 16
- Venue: TPC Sawgrass
- Purse: $25,000,000
- Winner: Rory McIlroy
- Prize money: $4,500,000
Valspar Championship
- Date: March 20 to 23
- Venue: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Purse: $8,700,000
- Winner: Viktor Hovland
- Prize money: $1,566,000
Texas Children's Houston Open
- Date: March 27 to 30
- Venue: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Purse: $9,500,000
- Winner: Min Woo Lee
- Prize money: $1,710,000
Valero Texas Open
- Date: April 3 to 6
- Venue: TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course)
- Purse: $9,500,000
- Winner: Brian Harman
- Prize money: $1,710,000
Masters Tournament
- Date: April 10 to 13
- Venue: Augusta National Golf Club
- Purse: $21,000,000
- Winner: Rory McIlroy
- Prize money: $4,200,000
RBC Heritage
- Date: April 17 to 20
- Venue: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Purse: $20,000,000
- Winner: Justin Thomas
- Prize money: $3,600,000
Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: April 17 to 20
- Venue: Corales Golf Club
- Purse: $4,000,000
- Winner: Garrick Higgo
- Prize money: $720,000
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
- Date: April 24 to 27
- Venue: TPC Louisiana
- Purse: $9,200,000
- Winners: Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin
- Prize money: $1,329,400 (each)
The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Date: May 1 to 4
- Venue: TPC Craig Ranch
- Purse: $9,900,000
- Winner: Scottie Scheffler
- Prize money: $1,782,000
Truist Championship
- Date: May 8 to 11
- Venue: Philadelphia Cricket Club
- Purse: $20,000,000
- Winner: Sepp Straka
- Prize money: $3,600,000
Myrtle Beach Classic
- Date: May 8 to 11
- Venue: Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Purse: $4,000,000
- Winner: Ryan Fox
- Prize money: $720,000
PGA Championship
- Date: May 15 to 18
- Venue: Quail Hollow Club
- Purse: $19,000,000
- Winner: Scottie Scheffler
- Prize money: $3,420,000
Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 22 to 25
- Venue: Colonial Country Club
- Purse: $9,500,000
- Winner: Ben Griffin
- Prize money: $1,710,000
The Memorial Tournament
- Date: May 29 to June 1
- Venue: Muirfield Village Golf Club
- Purse: $20,000,000
- Winner: Scottie Scheffler
- Prize money: $4,000,000
RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 5-9
- Venue: TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course)
- Purse: $9,800,000
- Winner: Ryan Fox
- Prize money: $1,764,000
US Open
- Date: June 12-15
- Venue: Oakmount Country Club
- Purse: $21,000,000
- Winner: J.J. Spaun
- Prize money: $4,300,000