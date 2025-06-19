PGA Tour shakes up 2026 season schedule: Pebble Beach Pro-Am finds a new spot in the PGA Tour calendar

The PGA Tour has made a few changes in its schedule for the upcoming season. The 2026 season will start with the season-opening Sentry, which will take place from January 8 to 11, and then will head for the Sony Open.

However, the PGA Tour has introduced some changes in a few tournaments. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has moved after the WM Phoenix Open. Following the Farmers Insurance Open, PGA Tour pros will head for the Phoenix Open and then play at the Pebble Beach event and then the Genesis Invitational.

Golf analyst Josh Carpenter has confirmed the change in the PGA Tour schedule of the 2026 season on his X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

Trending

"Pebble and Genesis are indeed back-to-back next year. Confirmed early season schedule for 2026 below"

Expand Tweet

In 2025, after the Farmers Insurance Open, players competed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and then at the WM Phoenix Open, followed by The Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour calendar.

Next year on the PGA Tour, following the Genesis Invitational, players will head for the Cognizant Classic and then the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The 2026 Puerto Rico Open is scheduled from March 5 to 8.

A quick recap of the PGA Tour 2025 season

Here is a quick recap of the tournaments held in 2025 PGA Tour so far:

The Sentry

Date: January 2 to 5

Venue: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Purse: $20,000,000

Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Prize money: $3,600,000

Sony Open in Hawaii

Date: January 9 to 12

Venue: Waialae Country Club

Purse: $8,700,000

Winner: Nick Taylor

Prize money: $1,566,000

The American Express

Date: January 16 to 19

Venue: Pete Dye Stadium Course

Purse: $8,800,000

Winner: Sepp Straka

Prize money: $1,584,000

Farmers Insurance Open

Date: January 22 to 25

Venue: Torrey Pines (South Course)

Purse: $9,300,000

Winner: Harris English

Prize money: $1,674,000

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Date: January 30 to February 2

Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Purse: $20,000,000

Winner: Rory McIlroy

Prize money: $3,600,000

WM Phoenix Open

Date: February 6 to 9

Venue: TPC Scottsdale

Purse: $9,200,000

Winner: Thomas Detry

Prize money: $1,656,000

The Genesis Invitational

Date: February 13 to 16

Venue: Riviera Country Club

Purse: $20,000,000

Winner: Ludvig Åberg

Prize money: $4,000,000

Mexico Open at Vidanta

Date: February 20 to 23

Venue: Vidanta Vallarta

Purse: $7,000,000

Winner: Brian Campbell

Prize money: $1,260,000

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Date: February 27 to March 2

Venue: PGA National (Champion Course)

Purse: $9,200,000

Winner: Joe Highsmith

Prize money: $1,656,000

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Date: March 6 to 9

Venue: Bay Hill Club and Lodge

Purse: $20,000,000

Winner: Russell Henley

Prize money: $4,000,000

Puerto Rico Open

Date: March 6 to 9

Venue: Grand Reserve Golf Club

Purse: $4,000,000

Winner: Karl Vilips

Prize money: $720,000

The Players Championship

Date: March 13 to 16

Venue: TPC Sawgrass

Purse: $25,000,000

Winner: Rory McIlroy

Prize money: $4,500,000

Valspar Championship

Date: March 20 to 23

Venue: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)

Purse: $8,700,000

Winner: Viktor Hovland

Prize money: $1,566,000

Texas Children's Houston Open

Date: March 27 to 30

Venue: Memorial Park Golf Course

Purse: $9,500,000

Winner: Min Woo Lee

Prize money: $1,710,000

Valero Texas Open

Date: April 3 to 6

Venue: TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course)

Purse: $9,500,000

Winner: Brian Harman

Prize money: $1,710,000

Masters Tournament

Date: April 10 to 13

Venue: Augusta National Golf Club

Purse: $21,000,000

Winner: Rory McIlroy

Prize money: $4,200,000

RBC Heritage

Date: April 17 to 20

Venue: Harbour Town Golf Links

Purse: $20,000,000

Winner: Justin Thomas

Prize money: $3,600,000

Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: April 17 to 20

Venue: Corales Golf Club

Purse: $4,000,000

Winner: Garrick Higgo

Prize money: $720,000

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Date: April 24 to 27

Venue: TPC Louisiana

Purse: $9,200,000

Winners: Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin

Prize money: $1,329,400 (each)

The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Date: May 1 to 4

Venue: TPC Craig Ranch

Purse: $9,900,000

Winner: Scottie Scheffler

Prize money: $1,782,000

Truist Championship

Date: May 8 to 11

Venue: Philadelphia Cricket Club

Purse: $20,000,000

Winner: Sepp Straka

Prize money: $3,600,000

Myrtle Beach Classic

Date: May 8 to 11

Venue: Dunes Golf and Beach Club

Purse: $4,000,000

Winner: Ryan Fox

Prize money: $720,000

PGA Championship

Date: May 15 to 18

Venue: Quail Hollow Club

Purse: $19,000,000

Winner: Scottie Scheffler

Prize money: $3,420,000

Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 22 to 25

Venue: Colonial Country Club

Purse: $9,500,000

Winner: Ben Griffin

Prize money: $1,710,000

The Memorial Tournament

Date: May 29 to June 1

Venue: Muirfield Village Golf Club

Purse: $20,000,000

Winner: Scottie Scheffler

Prize money: $4,000,000

RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 5-9

Venue: TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course)

Purse: $9,800,000

Winner: Ryan Fox

Prize money: $1,764,000

US Open

Date: June 12-15

Venue: Oakmount Country Club

Purse: $21,000,000

Winner: J.J. Spaun

Prize money: $4,300,000

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More