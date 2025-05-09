PGA Tour shortlists top NFL executive as hunt for CEO to work alongside Jay Monahan goes on: Report

The PGA Tour's search for a new CEO continues. Jay Monahan, the commissioner, is heavily involved, and several names have been considered. Now, the latest two are an NFL executive and the former head of Ticketmaster.

Sources from both golf and the NFL said there has been continued interest in NFL Chief Media & Business Officer Brian Rolapp. Other sources (Sports Business Journal) indicated that Jared Smith, the ex-Ticketmaster chairman, is also on the shortlist.

Rolapp has been considered for the position since 2024, so he's not necessarily a new entrant to the race. He's just picked up steam lately as the Tour continues to look at him.

He has been with the NFL since 2003 in a variety of top media roles, including Chief Media & Business Officer since 2017. He's essentially been the next-in-command to Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The Tour is hoping his media connections, which are strong, will help when they have to renew broadcasting deals in the next few years. He did not respond to Sports Business Journal's request for comment.

Smith, on the other hand, started with Ticketmaster in 2003. He would eventually be named COO when the company merged with Live Nation in 2010. In 2013, he ran the US operations side.

In January 2018, he was named the global president and CEO but stepped down in 2020. He then joined Alterra Mountain Company as its president in 2021 and became CEO a year later.

He is a candidate with the least direct sports experience, but his experience in ticketing, revenue, and marketing might prove really beneficial to the PGA Tour. He also did not respond to a request for comment.

Jay Monahan committed to the Kentucky PGA Tour golf

Jay Monahan wants to keep professional golf in the state of Kentucky. The ISCO Championship, Kentucky’s yearly pro men’s golf tournament, has been held in the commonwealth since 2018. The Tour would like to keep it that way.

Jay Monahan wants to keep the Tour in Kentucky (Image via Imagn)

Monahan and Jimmy Kirchdorfer, the chairman and CEO of ISCO Industries, discussed keeping the tournament where it is now. The commissioner said via the Lexington Herald-Leader:

“We’re committed to creating something really special. And you don’t do that on a two-, three- or four-year basis. You do it over time, and we’ve started that."

Jay Monahan continued:

“I think we’ve demonstrated our commitment. As you come into a state, as you come into communities, you continue to r e fine the event, or the events itself. It continues to evolve. It continues to grow. I think this is the most important step in the history, for the PGA Tour, of golf in Kentucky.”

The ISCO Championship is not until July 10-13 this year.

