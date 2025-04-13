PGA Tour star once despised by Rory McIlroy admits wanting the 4-time Major champ to win the Masters

PGA Tour player Billy Horschel has chosen Rory McIlroy as his pick to win the Masters 2025. The two players previously had a publicly strained relationship, which started when McIlroy said that he "absolutely despised" Horschel during the 2007 Walker Cup.

Horschel, who made his 10th appearance at Augusta this year, failed to make the cut by three strokes. He took to X and wrote that he'd "love to see Rory win."

"Tomorrow is going to be an exciting day for the game of golf. Lots of story lines. Course will be getable with benign conditions. History possibly in the making. I can’t wait to watch tomorrow like every other golf fan."

"Personally, I would love to see Rory win and achieve something only 5 other golfers have achieved in the game of golf," he added.

Billy Horschel and Rory McIlroy faced each other in the playoffs at last year's BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour. Horschel defeated the Northern Irishman with an eagle on the second extra hole.

At the tournament, Horschel said that the two have developed a close bond since their altercation at the 2007 Walker Cup. He said (via talkSport):

"We've been beating each other's brains out since we were on opposite sides at the 2007 Walker Cup. And man, was that a hot event by the way! Anyway, over the years we've built up a lasting friendship, and a mutual respect."

After three rounds at Augusta National, McIlroy is at the top of the leaderboard with a score of 12-under. He's followed closely by Bryson DeChambeau at 10-under and Corey Conners at 8-under. Ludvig Aberg and Patrick Reed are tied for fourth with a score of 6-under, whereas defending champion Scottie Scheffler is tied for sixth with 5-under.

The total prize purse of the 2025 Masters is $21 million, and the winner will take home $4.2 million, whereas the runner-up will win $2.268 million.

Rory McIlroy says that he's prepared for any scenario

After scores of 72 and 66 in the first two rounds, Rory McIlroy posted a score of 6-under 66 in the third round with four birdies and two eagles against two bogeys. In the press conference after the third round, he was asked what his process would be the night ahead of the final round.

McIlroy said that there's still a long way to go, and, like anyone else, he knows how unpredictable the final day at Augusta can be.

"You know, I've got a lot of experience. I came in here talking about being the most complete version of myself as a golfer, and you know, I just have to keep reminding myself of that and remind myself that no matter what situation or scenario I find myself in tomorrow, I'll be able to handle it," he added. (via ASAP Sports)

Rory McIlroy said that he'd watch Bridgerton and avoid his phone to stay relaxed before the final round. He'll tee off alongside Bryson DeChambeau at 2:30 p.m. ET in the final round on Sunday, April 13.

