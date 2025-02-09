PGA Tour star tosses balls wrapped in cash to fans at Phoenix Open WGC

American professional golfer Ryan Palmer gave fans at the Phoenix Open a show to remember on Saturday, turning the renowned 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale into a spectacle of fun and tradition. The four-time PGA Tour winner had a memorable time at the raucous par-3 stadium hole, where thousands of fans packed the grandstands, creating an electric atmosphere.

Palmer, embracing the party-like energy of the event, tossed golf balls wrapped in cash into the stands, much to the delight of the crowd. Golf on CBS posted the video of Ryan Palmer on its X handle with the caption:

"An eventful 16th hole for Ryan Palmer: Misses the green, Pays off a bet and has to put on a Jalen Hurts jersey, Tosses golf balls of cash into the crowd (and @ColtKnost)."

Trending

Expand Tweet

The 16th hole at the Phoenix Open is unlike any other in golf, where players often interact with fans in ways not seen elsewhere on tour. Over the years, golfers have joined in the fun by engaging with the crowd, and some have even made bets with their playing partners.

Joel Dahmen pulled off a similar stunt last year, embracing the loud and lively atmosphere. This year, Robert MacIntyre kept the tradition going when he also participated in a bet on Thursday. Palmer was just the latest to join the growing list of pros making the hole as entertaining as possible.

Despite the missed green, Palmer’s antics ensured he won over the fans, proving once again why the Phoenix Open remains one of the most exciting stops on the PGA Tour calendar.

Thomas Detry, who is ranked 58th in the PGA Tour, sits on top of the leaderboard at the ongoing Waste Management Phoenix Open. The event is expected to come to an end on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

Emiliano Grillo’s stunning ace lights up TPC Scottsdale’s famous 16th Hole

Emiliano Grillo delivered a moment to remember at the WM Phoenix Open on Friday, sending the Arizona crowd into a frenzy with a hole-in-one on the legendary 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale. The Argentine golfer, playing in his 10th Phoenix Open, struck a perfect 155-yard shot with a pitching wedge, landing the ball near the hole before it took a few spins and disappeared into the cup.

Grillo, filled with joy, threw up his hands before sprinting around the tee box to celebrate with his caddie and playing partners Rafael Campos and Seamus Power.

Grillo spoke to Golf Channel while making his way to the green describing the brilliant moment as perfect:

“It was perfect. Perfect number, just a full shot, pitching wedge. Obviously, you dream of this. I’ve been playing here 10 years ... and every time you’re standing there, you get a thought of like, ‘What if this one goes in?’ He said

This ace was the 12th recorded at the stadium-style 16th hole in the tournament’s history and the first since 2022 when both Sam Ryder and Carlos Ortiz achieved the feat. The hole-in-one tradition at the Phoenix Open has seen some legendary moments, none more famous than Tiger Woods’ 1997 ace, which sent beer cups flying and left a lasting impression on fans and players alike.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback