PGA Tour suspended professional golfer collabs with LIV Golf for The Duels Virginia

Suspended former PGA Tour golfer Wesley Bryan is teaming up with LIV Golf once again. The former pro, who has turned mostly into a content creator, previously partnered with them for a creator event in Miami, which is what led to his suspension.

Now, he's joining LIV again in Virginia.

Bryan said in a promotional video announcing his and his brother's participation:

"On Monday, June 23, we will see the Duels Virginia on the Bryan Bros Golf YouTube channel. We're ready."

The tournament is being held at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. Before it begins, though, several LIV players will team up with social media stars for a scramble event.

Last time, Phil Mickelson partnered with Grant Horvat, and Bryan was with Dustin Johnson. The event was won by Sergio Garcia and George Bryan, the other Bryan brother.

The Tour never commented on Bryan's suspension. He attended but could not compete in the Corales Puntacana Championship where he finished second just last year to Billy Horschel.

Although he no longer has full tour status, Bryan has played three events in 2025. He placed T25 at the Farmers Insurance Open in January and has two missed cuts otherwise.

LIV Golf Duels Virginia creators confirmed

LIV Golf is doing a content creator event again. The PGA Tour started doing them last year at the Tour Championship, and they've since had two more events. There's probably more on the horizon, too.

Bryson DeChambeau will play (Image via Imagn)

George Bryan of the Bryan Brothers, who is hosting the event on their channel, said via the tour website:

"We are so excited to be hosting The Duels Virginia. The energy and vibe from the Miami event was electric and you can obviously tell by the response that the people want more. We can't wait to deliver."

Grant Horvat, who hosted the last event on his channel, added:

"The Duels in Miami was just an insanely positive response, we knew we needed to make more of these. With different hosts and different formats, we're really looking to shake things up and I think it's going to continue to get really interesting."

LIV Golf debuted its version earlier this year in Miami, and it was a huge success. Now they're back again in Virginia. Confirmed LIV players include Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia, and Henrik Stenson.

They will play alongside confirmed content creators, including Grant Horvat, The Bryan Bros, Nick “Fat” Perez, Rick Shiels, Luke Kwon, and more to be announced later. Pairings will also be announced later.

