PGA Tour suspended professional golfer grinds hard ahead of return to pro golf at BMW International Open

Wesley Bryan appears to be making the most of his time off from the PGA Tour. Amid his suspension from the tour for playing in a LIV Golf event, Bryan is now set to compete on the DP World Tour.

Ad

On July 1, the DP World Tour's official Instagram page shared a reel featuring the Bryan Brothers preparing for the BMW International Open. The tournament is scheduled to begin on July 3 at the Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany. The prize pool for this tournament will be $2.75 million, and both Wesley and George Bryan will compete in it.

Both brothers will hope to contend for the BMW International Open title. And ahead of the event, they were pictured training and practising some shots in a video captured by the DP World Tour.

Ad

Trending

"The content grind never stops 💪 #BMWInternationalOpen," the post was captioned.

Ad

Meanwhile, Wesley Bryan is also attempting to appeal his suspension from the PGA Tour, which he received in April after featuring in The Duels: Miami on the LIV Golf League. Bryan has made more than 100 starts on the PGA Tour, and also has one win to his name.

Ahead of his DP World Tour debut, Bryan wrote on X:

"George and I are also getting a chance to compete on the DP World Tour next week. I truly cannot express enough gratitude. Y’all have been the reason for these opportunities. We will continue to push the envelope to grow the game that we love."

Ad

The Bryan Brothers, who are also golf content creators, recently launched new wedges on their website.

Former PGA Tour golfer Wesley Bryan recently launched new wedges

PGA Tour Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 - Final Round - Source: Getty

As mentioned earlier, Wesley Bryan has been doing a variety of things, one of which is his new merchandise. On June 24, while he updated fans on his participation in the DP World Tour, he also revealed how he planned to launch merchandise wedges in collaboration with Takomo Golf.

Ad

While the wedges went live on June 25, the launch was marred by a back-end issue. Afterwards, Bryan updated his fans on Instagram with the following message:

"Alright, we fumbled the bag with the launch yesterday of the Takomo wedges, but they are live now, go get them."

Wesley Bryan also shared a post on X, writing:

"Turns out we crashed the website. Wedges aren’t sold out. We are going to try again tomorrow at 12 pm est!!!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Fans can watch the Bryan brothers live on the DP World Tour from July 3-6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More