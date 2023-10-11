PGA Tour to team up with Elevate to enhance hospitality at key tournaments starting with 2024 Sentry Tournament

The PGA Tour has entered into a multi-year deal with Elevate to improve the fan viewing experience for three tournaments through premium hospitality sales, strategy, and service. Additionally, Elevate will also be a part of the 2026 Presidents Cup.
Elevate will collaborate on three PGA Tour events next year, beginning with the season opener, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, followed by the Players Championship and the Tour Championship. The agreement also includes the 2026 Presidents Cup, scheduled to take place at the Medinah Country Club in Chicago.
As part of the agreement, Elevate will assist in designing packages for VIPs and travel-inclusive packages, including behind-the-scenes experiences, and provide private pre- and post-tournament entertainment services throughout.
PGA senior vice president of championship management, Matt Rapp, said in a statement:
"With golf’s rising popularity, we recognized the value of investing in an agency that can help raise the national profiles of the biggest events on the PGA Tour.
Jared Rice, PGA Tour SVP of Sales and Marketing, was quoted as saying via Sportico:
"Our sport is seeing unprecedented growth and now more than ever, our partners are looking to expand their business and relationship building via hosting at the game’s premier events.
"Elevate has a proven track record of helping leading sports properties grow their audience, and we are excited to lean on their expertise in bringing those events and the experiences we offer to a national audience."
PGA Tour 2024 schedule explored
See here for the complete schedule of the 2024 PGA Tour:
- January 4–7: The Sentry
- January 11–14: Sony Open in Hawaii
- January 18–21: The American Express
- January 24-27: Farmers Insurance Open
- February 1–4: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- February 8–11: WM Phoenix Open
- February 15-18: Genesis Invitational
- February 22–25: Mexico Open at Vidanta
- February 29-March 3: The Classic in The Palm Beaches
- March 7-10: Arnold Palmer Invitational
- March 7-10: Puerto Rico Open
- March 14-17: The Players Championship
- March 21–24: Valspar Championship
- March 28-31: Texas Children’s Houston Open
- April 4–7: Valero Texas Open
- April 11–14: The Masters
- April 18-21: RBC Heritage
- April 18–21: Corales Puntacana Championship
- April 25-28: Zurich Classic of New Orleans
- May 2–5: AT&T Byron Nelson
- May 9–12: Wells Fargo Championship
- May 9–12: Myrtle Beach Classic
- May 16-19: PGA Championship
- May 23-26: Charles Schwab Challenge
- May 30-June 2: RBC Canadian Open
- June 6–9: The Memorial Tournament
- June 13-16: U.S. Open
- June 20-23: Travelers Championship
- June 27-30: Rocket Mortgage Classic
- July 4–7: John Deere Classic
- July 11–14: Genesis Scottish Open
- July 11–14: Opposite-field event TBA
- July 18–21: The Open Championship
- July 18–21: Barracuda Championship
- July 25-28: 3M Open
- July 29–August 4: Olympics
- August 8–11: Wyndham Championship
- August 15-18: FedEx St. Jude Championship
- August 22–25: BMW Championship
- August 29-September 1: Tour Championship
- September 11–15: Fortinet Championship
- September 19–22: Sanderson Farms Championship
- September 26-29: Presidents Cup
- October 3–6: Black Desert Championship (Utah)
- October 10–13: Shriners Children’s Open
- October 17-20: Zozo Championship
- October 31-November 3: World Wide Technology Championship
- November 14-17: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- November 21-24: RSM Classic
- December 5-8: Hero World Challenge
- December 12–15: Grant Thornton Invitational
- December 19-22: PNC Championship