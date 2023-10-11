PGA Tour to team up with Elevate to enhance hospitality at key tournaments starting with 2024 Sentry Tournament

The PGA Tour has entered into a multi-year deal with Elevate to improve the fan viewing experience for three tournaments through premium hospitality sales, strategy, and service. Additionally, Elevate will also be a part of the 2026 Presidents Cup.

Elevate will collaborate on three PGA Tour events next year, beginning with the season opener, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, followed by the Players Championship and the Tour Championship. The agreement also includes the 2026 Presidents Cup, scheduled to take place at the Medinah Country Club in Chicago.

As part of the agreement, Elevate will assist in designing packages for VIPs and travel-inclusive packages, including behind-the-scenes experiences, and provide private pre- and post-tournament entertainment services throughout.

PGA senior vice president of championship management, Matt Rapp, said in a statement:

"With golf’s rising popularity, we recognized the value of investing in an agency that can help raise the national profiles of the biggest events on the PGA Tour.

Jared Rice, PGA Tour SVP of Sales and Marketing, was quoted as saying via Sportico:

"Our sport is seeing unprecedented growth and now more than ever, our partners are looking to expand their business and relationship building via hosting at the game’s premier events.

"Elevate has a proven track record of helping leading sports properties grow their audience, and we are excited to lean on their expertise in bringing those events and the experiences we offer to a national audience."

PGA Tour 2024 schedule explored

See here for the complete schedule of the 2024 PGA Tour:

January 4–7: The Sentry

January 11–14: Sony Open in Hawaii

January 18–21: The American Express

January 24-27: Farmers Insurance Open

February 1–4: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

February 8–11: WM Phoenix Open

February 15-18: Genesis Invitational

February 22–25: Mexico Open at Vidanta

February 29-March 3: The Classic in The Palm Beaches

March 7-10: Arnold Palmer Invitational

March 7-10: Puerto Rico Open

March 14-17: The Players Championship

March 21–24: Valspar Championship

March 28-31: Texas Children’s Houston Open

April 4–7: Valero Texas Open

April 11–14: The Masters

April 18-21: RBC Heritage

April 18–21: Corales Puntacana Championship

April 25-28: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

May 2–5: AT&T Byron Nelson

May 9–12: Wells Fargo Championship

May 9–12: Myrtle Beach Classic

May 16-19: PGA Championship

May 23-26: Charles Schwab Challenge

May 30-June 2: RBC Canadian Open

June 6–9: The Memorial Tournament

June 13-16: U.S. Open

June 20-23: Travelers Championship

June 27-30: Rocket Mortgage Classic

July 4–7: John Deere Classic

July 11–14: Genesis Scottish Open

July 11–14: Opposite-field event TBA

July 18–21: The Open Championship

July 18–21: Barracuda Championship

July 25-28: 3M Open

July 29–August 4: Olympics

August 8–11: Wyndham Championship

August 15-18: FedEx St. Jude Championship

August 22–25: BMW Championship

August 29-September 1: Tour Championship

September 11–15: Fortinet Championship

September 19–22: Sanderson Farms Championship

September 26-29: Presidents Cup

October 3–6: Black Desert Championship (Utah)

October 10–13: Shriners Children’s Open

October 17-20: Zozo Championship

October 31-November 3: World Wide Technology Championship

November 14-17: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

November 21-24: RSM Classic

December 5-8: Hero World Challenge

December 12–15: Grant Thornton Invitational

December 19-22: PNC Championship