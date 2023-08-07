PGA Tour unveils official 2024 schedule ahead of FedEx Cup playoff opener

The schedule for the 2024 season has officially been unveiled by the PGA Tour ahead of the 2023 FedEx Cup playoffs. The schedule for the upcoming year will see a lot of changes, with the very first one being that it is a calendar schedule.

It will be the Tour's first calendar schedule since 2012 and will feature 36 events including the four major tournaments. The Players Championship will be an important part of the PGA Tour, alongside the eight signature (previously known as designated) events.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR The calendar-year season returns 🗓️



The schedule for the 2024 PGA TOUR season is here.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be replacing the Pheonix Open as a signature event for the 2024 season. Unveiling the new schedule, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said (via Yahoo Sports):

“We are excited about the roll-out of the PGA Tour’s reimagined schedule and what the season will offer to our fans: a January start with stars competing head-to-head more often, alongside the weekly drama of life-altering moments and the emergence of new stars."

2024 PGA Tour Schedule features no cut signature events amongst other big changes

In one of the bigger changes to the schedule, five signature events - The Sentry, Pebble, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship, and Travelers Championship- will feature no cuts and limited field size.

On the other hand, the other three signature events - the Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, and Memorial Tournament - along with the Players and the majors will continue to feature a 36-hole cut. It also goes without saying that the signature events will see an increase in prize purses.

Most signature events will be back-to-back, with two or three normal events preceding the same. The FedEx Cup structure will remain the same, with 70 players making the Playoffs, 50 players making the BMW Championship, and 30 players making the Tour Championship.

2024 PGA Tour Schedule

Following is the complete schedule for the 2023 PGA Tour:

Jan. 4-7 – The Sentry, Kapalua, Hawaii**

Jan. 11-14 – Sony Open in Hawaii, Honolulu, Hawaii

Jan. 18-21 – The American Express, La Quinta, Calif.

Jan. 24-27 – Farmers Insurance Open, La Jolla, Calif.

Feb. 1-4 – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, Calif.**

Feb. 8-11 – WM Phoenix Open, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Feb. 15-18 – The Genesis Invitational, Pacific Palisades, Calif.**

Feb. 22-25 – Mexico Open at Vidanta, Vallarta, Mexico

Feb. 28-March 3 – The Classic in The Palm Beaches, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

March 7-10 – Arnold Palmer Invitational, Orlando, Fla.**

March 7-10 – Puerto Rico Open, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

March 14-17 – The Players, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

March 21-24 – Valspar Championship, Palm Harbor, Fla.

March 28-31 – Texas Children’s Houston Open, Houston, Texas

April 4-7 – Valero Texas Open, San Antonio, Texas

April 11-14 – Masters Tournament, Augusta, Ga.

April 18-21 – RBC Heritage, Hilton Head Island, S.C.**

April 18-21 – Corales Puntacana Championship, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

April 25-28 – Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Avondale, La.

May 2-5 – AT&T Byron Nelson, Dallas, Texas

May 9-12 – Wells Fargo Championship, Charlotte, N.C.**

May 9-12 – Myrtle Beach Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

May 16-19 – PGA Championship, Louisville, Ky.

May 23-26 – Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas

May 30-June 2 – RBC Canadian Open, Canada

June 6-9 – Memorial Tournament, Dublin, Ohio**

June 13-16 – U.S. Open, Pinehurst, N.C.

June 20-23 – Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Conn.**

June 27-30 – Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit, Mich.

July 4-7 – John Deere Classic, Silvis, Ill.

July 11-14 – Genesis Scottish Open, North Berwick, Scotland

July 11-14 – Event, TBD

July 18-21 – The Open, Troon, Scotland

July 18-21 – Barracuda Championship, Reno, Nev.

July 25-28 – 3M Open, Blaine, Minn.

Aug. 1-4 – Men’s Olympic Golf, Paris, France

Aug. 8-11 – Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, N.C.

Aug. 15-18 – FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Memphis, Tenn.

Aug. 22-25 – BMW Championship, Castle Rock, Colo.

Aug. 29-Sept. 1 – Tour Championship, Atlanta, Ga.