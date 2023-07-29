PGA Tour veteran explains holding off Tiger Woods in his peak years: “Holy s**, this guy’s pretty fu**ing good!”

Holding off Tiger Woods on the golf course is not an easy task. Considered to be one of the best golfers in the world, Woods has always been a formidable opponent and rather intimidating to face. PGA Tour veteran Greg Chalmers recalls, recently recalled the time he had to face off against Woods in his prime.

The incident came at a time when Chalmers and Woods were competing in the 1994 Eisenhower Trophy in France. Speaking via Golf.com Chalmers said that the first thought he had about Tiger Woods was:

“Holy s—, this guy’s pretty f—— good!”

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF Tiger Woods was on another level at Jack’s place… He won the @MemorialGolf 5 times (1999, 2000, 2001, 2009, 2012).



pic.twitter.com/R6RfkjnMUm Tiger Woods was on another level at Jack’s place… He won the @MemorialGolf 5 times (1999, 2000, 2001, 2009, 2012).

Greg Chalmers has had eight international victories between 1995 and 2014, including the 2011 Australian PGA Championship. It was during this time that he held off Tiger Woods' charge for the victory.

Chalmers did not go into the tournament thinking about Woods, but it soon became apparent that Woods was not going anywhere. He said:

“Just a hot last day. Wasn’t really thinking consciously about what it was with Tiger or anything like that. Just got hot going the last day, three under through a handful, and then just hung on like crazy."

Greg Chalmers holds off Tiger Woods by two strokes to win 2011 Australian PGA Title

The last round of the 2011 Australian PGA Championship was a rollercoaster ride for Chalmers. The last hole especially, was a tough one to complete. Chalmers had to bunker-shot the par 3 hole to keep himself in competition. He recalled:

“I hit it to two feet on 15, and that was, on a par 3, a birdie. And that got me kind of a couple in front. And then I missed the green on 16, missed the green and had to get up and down, made a five-footer."

"And then I missed the green on 18, it’s a tough par 3 and I had one of those 40-yard bunker shots into the wind kind of thing and hit it out to six feet, made that.”

Ultimately, Chalmers did hold on to the win, beating John Senden by one shot and Tiger Woods by two shots.