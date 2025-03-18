PGA Tour veteran says Rory McIlroy's 2025 season isn't a success despite Players Championship win

On Monday (March 17), St. Patrick's Day, Rory McIlroy beat American J.J. Spaun to win The Players Championship 2025. This victory was McIlroy's 28th on the PGA Tour and second in 2025. Previously, the Northern Irishman won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am which was held in February.

While McIlroy's year has already been filled with success in the very beginning, PGA Tour veteran Brendon de Jonge thinks otherwise. The Zimbabwean golfer feels McIlroy's 2025 can't be termed as successful and further mentioned what the 35-year-old must do if he wants to have a sucessful 2025.

De Jonge said:

"The actual statement I made was that if he won five times that didn't include a Major, it wouldn't be a successful year for Rory. And I am sticking to that. Yes. I think this year, especially now, having two big events under his belt already, if he doesn't get a Major championship, it will not be considered a successful year for Rory. And again, mainly because of where the Majors fall this year."

Further, Brendon de Jonge spoke about how Rory McIlroy might have an advantage on different golf courses that will host the four Major championships this year. It's worth noting that McIlroy has not won a Major since he won his second PGA Championship and the Open Championship in 2014.

How much did Rory McIlroy earn for winning The Players Championship 2025?

The Players Championship 2025 had a purse of $25,000,000. Rory McIlroy earned the lion's share of this purse as he took home $4,500,000. Here is a detailed look at the payout for the event:

1 Rory McIlroy -12 $4,500,000

2 J.J. Spaun -12 $2,725,000

T3 Tom Hoge -10 $1,325,000

T3 Akshay Bhatia -10 $1,325,000

T3 Lucas Glover -10 $1,325,000

T6 Danny Walker -9 $843,750

T6 Corey Conners -9 $843,750

T6 Bud Cauley -9 $843,750

9 Robert MacIntyre -8 $731,250

T10 Collin Morikawa -7 $656,250

T10 Davis Thompson -7 $656,250

T12 Patrick Cantlay -6 $556,250

T12 Jake Knapp -6 $556,250

T14 Aaron Rai -5 $418,750

T14 Denny McCarthy -5 $418,750

T14 Tommy Fleetwood -5 $418,750

T14 Sam Ryder -5 $418,750

T14 Sepp Straka -5 $418,750

T14 Alex Smalley -5 $418,750

T20 Shane Lowry -4 $240,250

T20 Ryan Fox -4 $240,250

T20 Keegan Bradley -4 $240,250

T20 Joe Highsmith -4 $240,250

T20 Matt McCarty -4 $240,250

T20 Daniel Berger -4 $240,250

T20 Scottie Scheffler -4 $240,250

T20 Min Woo Lee -4 $240,250

T20 Max McGreevy -4 $240,250

T20 Stephan Jaeger -4 $240,250

T30 Russell Henley -3 $163,750

T30 Harris English -3 $163,750

T30 Will Zalatoris -3 $163,750

T33 Rico Hoey -2 $136,250

T33 Kurt Kitayama -2 $136,250

T33 Justin Thomas -2 $136,250

T33 Taylor Moore -2 $136,250

T33 J.T. Poston -2 $136,250

T38 Si Woo Kim -1 $111,250

T38 Justin Lower -1 $111,250

T38 Davis Riley -1 $111,250

T38 Taylor Pendrith -1 $111,250

T42 Hayden Springer E $81,688

T42 Matt Kuchar E $81,688

T42 Billy Horschel E $81,688

T42 Jesper Svensson E $81,688

T42 Mac Meissner E $81,688

T42 Tom Kim E $81,688

T42 Chris Kirk E $81,688

T42 Ryan Gerard E $81,688

T50 Beau Hossler 1 $63,500

T50 Jacob Bridgeman 1 $63,500

T52 Byeong Hun An 2 $60,750

T52 Sahith Theegala 2 $60,750

T54 Matthieu Pavon 3 $58,250

T54 Carson Young 3 $58,250

T54 Charley Hoffman 3 $58,250

T54 Camilo Villegas 3 $58,250

T54 Joel Dahmen 3 $58,250

59 Jordan Spieth 4 $56,750

60 Jhonattan Vegas 5 $56,250

T61 Trey Mullinax 6 $54,500

T61 Cameron Young 6 $54,500

T61 Sungjae Im 6 $54,500

T61 Will Chandler 6 $54,500

T61 Chandler Phillips 6 $54,500

T61 Austin Eckroat 6 $54,500

67 Emiliano Grillo 7 $52,750

68 Isaiah Salinda 8 $52,250

T69 Sami Valimaki 9 $51,500

T69 C.T. Pan 9 $51,500

71 Rickie Fowler 12 $50,750

72 Xander Schauffele 13 $50,250

