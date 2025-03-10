PGA Tour winner ‘boos’ The Open’s latest rule change that toy with player exemptions

Michael Kim has expressed displeasure with the updated rule at the Open Championship. As per the latest ruling, one spot might remain vacant until filled by the qualifiers.

On Sunday, March 9, Corey Conners earned an Open Championship spot after finishing third at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Bob Harig of Sports Illustrated reported that the Canadian golfer earned the berth at Royal Portrush by being the highest unexempted finisher at Bay Hill. He also mentioned the updated rule, which might affect the qualification of others.

"If he (Conners) is among the top 50 in OWGR following the PGA Championship (he is currently 50th), he will qualify based on that and his spot from API will not be replaced. (This is a change from last year)," he added.

Michael Kim didn't look happy with the change and expressed his disappointment in reply.

"Booo," he wrote.

Notably, Kim, who finished fourth on Sunday, was the next-best finisher and would have earned the Open Championship exemption by the past rule if Conners had qualified via OWGR.

On Sunday, Kim made his third top-ten finish of the season in eight starts. He also tied for runner-up at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open and finished T6 at the Cognizant Classic. This is significant progress from last year when he had just two top-ten finishes in 30 starts.

Who has qualified for the Open Championship so far? List explored

Corey Conners is the latest player to earn the Open berth (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the players who have already qualified for the Open Championship 2025:

Ludvig Aberg

Byeong Hun An

Jose Luis Ballester (a)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Daniel Brown

Sam Burns

Laurie Canter

Patrick Cantlay

K J Choi

Stewart Cink

Luke Clanton (a)

Wyndham Clark

Darren Clarke

Corey Conners

Ben Curtis

John Daly

Bryson DeChambeau

David Duval

Ernie Els

Darren Fichardt

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Ryan Fox

Julien Guerrier

Todd Hamilton

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Justin Hastings

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Tom Hoge

Rasmus Hojgaard

Billy Horschel

Rikuya Hoshino

Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im

Shugo Imahira

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Ryggs Johnston

Matthew Jordan

Chris Kirk

Brooks Koepka

Romain Langasque

Thriston Lawrence

Paul Lawrie

Marc Leishman

Justin Leonard

Shane Lowry

Curtis Luck

Robert MacIntyre

Matteo Manassero

Hideki Matsuyama

Rory McIlroy

Tom McKibbin

Phil Mickelson

Guido Migliozzi

Francesco Molinari

Collin Morikawa

Dylan Naidoo

Bryan Newman

Joaquin Niemann

Niklas Norgaard

Thorbjorn Olesen

Louis Oosthuizen

Matthieu Pavon

Ryan Peake

Taylor Pendrith

Marco Penge

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Justin Rose

Antoine Rozner

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Scott

Cameron Smith

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Jordan Spieth

Henrik Stenson

Sepp Straka

Justin Suh

Jesper Svensson

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Matt Wallace

Paul Waring

Tiger Woods

