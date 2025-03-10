PGA Tour winner ‘boos’ The Open’s latest rule change that toy with player exemptions

Michael Kim has expressed displeasure with the updated rule at the Open Championship. As per the latest ruling, one spot might remain vacant until filled by the qualifiers.
On Sunday, March 9, Corey Conners earned an Open Championship spot after finishing third at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Bob Harig of Sports Illustrated reported that the Canadian golfer earned the berth at Royal Portrush by being the highest unexempted finisher at Bay Hill. He also mentioned the updated rule, which might affect the qualification of others.
"If he (Conners) is among the top 50 in OWGR following the PGA Championship (he is currently 50th), he will qualify based on that and his spot from API will not be replaced. (This is a change from last year)," he added.
Michael Kim didn't look happy with the change and expressed his disappointment in reply.
"Booo," he wrote.
Notably, Kim, who finished fourth on Sunday, was the next-best finisher and would have earned the Open Championship exemption by the past rule if Conners had qualified via OWGR.
On Sunday, Kim made his third top-ten finish of the season in eight starts. He also tied for runner-up at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open and finished T6 at the Cognizant Classic. This is significant progress from last year when he had just two top-ten finishes in 30 starts.
Who has qualified for the Open Championship so far? List explored
Here's a look at the players who have already qualified for the Open Championship 2025:
