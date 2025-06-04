PGA Tour winner gives away Masters merch and personal gear to fans online

PGA Tour winner Michael Kim gave away Masters merch and personal gear to fans online. Kim is quite active on social media, and recently, he announced exciting news for his fans.

Ad

Kim declared a Masters goodies giveaway on Tuesday, June 3. In an X post, he mentioned it would include a couple of golf shirts and a few hats. His post read:

“Masters Giveaway! Nothing crazy, just a couple golf shirts and some hats from the ANGC pro shop. (I know it’s super late but I’ve been busy 🤷🏻‍♂️) Only 1 winner and I’ll be picking today. I’ll throw in some of my stuff as well like the @Binary_Defense hat and @Titleist prov1X.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

On Wednesday, June 4, Kim decided the giveaway winners and mentioned their names in the latest post.

“Decided to split up the merch a little to spread the love. Two winners! Winners are: @AnthonyMosby @bearlywoot They’ll both get some masters merch and also some of my personal gear as well,” the post read.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kim finished in T27 place at the Masters Tournament with a total score of 1-under.

How did PGA Tour winner Michael Kim perform in the 2025 season?

Michael Kim had three top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour, including a T2 at the WM Phoenix Open, a T6 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, and a T4 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard. Kim’s other best finishes include a T13 each at The Genesis Invitational and the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. Here's a list of Kim's 2025 performances so far:

Ad

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

Sony Open in Hawaii at the Waialae Country Club: Missed cut

The American Express at the Pete Dye Stadium Course: T43, 67-73-66-70, 276 (-12)

Farmers Insurance Open at the Torrey Pines (South Course): Missed cut

WM Phoenix Open at the TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course): T2, 69-63-68-67, 267 (-17)

The Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines (South Course): T13, 71-72-71-70, 284 (-4)

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld: T13, 68-68-67-68, 271 (-13)

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at the PGA National Resort & Spa: T6, 65-66-67-71, 269 (-15)

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard at the Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge: T4, 75-69-67-69, 280 (-8)

THE PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Sawgrass: Missed cut

Valspar Championship at the Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course): T28, 73-71-70-68, 282 (-2)

Texas Children's Houston Open at the Memorial Park Golf Course: T32, 70-65-68-69, 272 (-8)

Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: T27, 71-71-74-71, 287 (-1)

RBC Heritage at the Harbour Town Golf Links: T54, 71-71-70-69, 281 (-3)

Truist Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club: Withdrawn

PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: T55, 71-72-75-71, 289 (+5)

Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club: T16, 71-69-68-67, 275 (-5)

The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday at the Muirfield Village Golf Club: T44, 78-71-74-73, 296 (+8)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More