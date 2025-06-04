PGA Tour winner gives away Masters merch and personal gear to fans online

PGA Tour winner Michael Kim gave away Masters merch and personal gear to fans online. Kim is quite active on social media, and recently, he announced exciting news for his fans.
Kim declared a Masters goodies giveaway on Tuesday, June 3. In an X post, he mentioned it would include a couple of golf shirts and a few hats. His post read:
“Masters Giveaway! Nothing crazy, just a couple golf shirts and some hats from the ANGC pro shop. (I know it’s super late but I’ve been busy 🤷🏻♂️) Only 1 winner and I’ll be picking today. I’ll throw in some of my stuff as well like the @Binary_Defense hat and @Titleist prov1X.”
On Wednesday, June 4, Kim decided the giveaway winners and mentioned their names in the latest post.
“Decided to split up the merch a little to spread the love. Two winners! Winners are: @AnthonyMosby @bearlywoot They’ll both get some masters merch and also some of my personal gear as well,” the post read.
Kim finished in T27 place at the Masters Tournament with a total score of 1-under.
How did PGA Tour winner Michael Kim perform in the 2025 season?
Michael Kim had three top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour, including a T2 at the WM Phoenix Open, a T6 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, and a T4 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard. Kim’s other best finishes include a T13 each at The Genesis Invitational and the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. Here's a list of Kim's 2025 performances so far:
2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments
- Sony Open in Hawaii at the Waialae Country Club: Missed cut
- The American Express at the Pete Dye Stadium Course: T43, 67-73-66-70, 276 (-12)
- Farmers Insurance Open at the Torrey Pines (South Course): Missed cut
- WM Phoenix Open at the TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course): T2, 69-63-68-67, 267 (-17)
- The Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines (South Course): T13, 71-72-71-70, 284 (-4)
- Mexico Open at VidantaWorld: T13, 68-68-67-68, 271 (-13)
- Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at the PGA National Resort & Spa: T6, 65-66-67-71, 269 (-15)
- Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard at the Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge: T4, 75-69-67-69, 280 (-8)
- THE PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Sawgrass: Missed cut
- Valspar Championship at the Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course): T28, 73-71-70-68, 282 (-2)
- Texas Children's Houston Open at the Memorial Park Golf Course: T32, 70-65-68-69, 272 (-8)
- Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: T27, 71-71-74-71, 287 (-1)
- RBC Heritage at the Harbour Town Golf Links: T54, 71-71-70-69, 281 (-3)
- Truist Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club: Withdrawn
- PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: T55, 71-72-75-71, 289 (+5)
- Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club: T16, 71-69-68-67, 275 (-5)
- The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday at the Muirfield Village Golf Club: T44, 78-71-74-73, 296 (+8)