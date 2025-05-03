PGA Tour winner Michael Kim compares $120M-NBA star to LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka

PGA Tour winner Michael Kim compared $120 million worth (via Celebrity Net Worth) NBA star Kawhi Leonard with LIV golfer Brooks Koepka. Kim is quite active on his social media handles and candidly posts about his thoughts. Recently, he compared Leonard with Koepka in response to a post.

A post was shared by the X account named Joseph LaMagna. The tweet said:

“Kawhi is such a joy to watch. Pure class on both ends of the court. Not the best player in the world, but some nights he is. Who is his golf comp? I think Hideki?”

In response, the PGA Tour golfer wrote:

“Isn’t it Brooks? Looks so disinterested in the regular season but turns into a killer when games matter if he’s healthy.”

In response, LaMagna wrote:

“Brooks works too. Though kinda like Brooks -> Playoff Jimmy (minus the rings).”

This week, Brooks Koepka is playing at the LIV Golf Korea, and the golfer has shot the first round of 71, sitting in T18. He also played the LIV Golf Mexico City at the Club de Golf Chapultepec and finished in T30 with 1 over in total. He fired 69, 71, and 74 over the three rounds.

How did PGA Tour winner Michael Kim perform in the 2025 season?

Michael Kim had three top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour in 2025, including a T2 at the WM Phoenix Open with 17 under. Next, he finished in T6 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches and T4 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard with 15 under and 8 under, respectively.

Here's a list of Kim’s 2025 performances:

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

Sony Open in Hawaii at the Waialae Country Club: Missed cut

The American Express at the Pete Dye Stadium Course: T43, 67-73-66-70, 276 (-12)

Farmers Insurance Open at the Torrey Pines (South Course): Missed cut

WM Phoenix Open at the TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course): T2, 69-63-68-67, 267 (-17)

The Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines (South Course): T13, 71-72-71-70, 284 (-4)

Mexico Open at the Vidanta Vallarta: T13, 68-68-67-68, 271 (-13)

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at the PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion): T6, 65-66-67-71, 269 (-15)

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard at the Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge: T4, 75-69-67-69, 280 (-8)

THE PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course): Missed cut

Valspar Championship at the Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course): T28, 73-71-70-68, 282 (-2)

Texas Children's Houston Open at the Memorial Park Golf Course: T32, 70-65-68-69, 272 (-8)

Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: T27, 71-71-74-71, 287 (-1)

RBC Heritage at the Harbour Town Golf Links: T54, 71-71-70-69, 281 (-3)

