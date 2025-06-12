PGA Tour winner rates Oakmont bakery while reviewing his pre-US Open experience

PGA Tour winner Michael Kim rated Oakmont Bakery while reviewing his pre-US Open experience. He will play at the US Open this week, and the golfer will start to play the tournament on Thursday. Before the event, he appeared at Oakmont for a practice round.

After the Monday and Tuesday rounds, Kim shared his experience on X on June 12. He wrote:

“US Open Diaries (wed) -Played the front nine again. Pretty similar routine as Monday Tuesday. Course is starting to dry up little by little…”

Kim shared his experience at the Oakmont bakery as well and rated it. He said:

“I don’t think I’ve seen a bigger smile than the one @AndyTFE had while watching me rolling putts off the green on 9 to the back right pin 😂. Diabolical pin there. Might be better to miss the green right than hit the middle of the green on a difficult hole… I’m not sure if that’s “proper” design but that’s not for me to say. I just know it’s really difficult.-Player only dining very nice. Even had a tray of Oakmont Bakery for us 8.5/10.”

Kim last played at the US Open in 2023, and he missed the cut that year after shooting 74 and 73 in the first and second rounds, respectively.

PGA Tour Michael Kim and others' tee times and pairings for the first round of the US Open

PGA Tour Michael Kim will start with Jhonattan Vegas and Matthieu Pavon at 1:47 pm on the 10th tee. Next to them, Marc Leishman, Aaron Rai, and Nick Dunlap will tee off at 1:58 pm on the same tee. Zac Blair, Scott Vincent, and Alistair Docherty are the first group to play at 6:45 am. Austen Truslow, Harrison Ott, and George Duangmanee are the last group to play at 2:42 pm.

Here's a list of tee times and pairings for the first round of the US Open (all times in ET):

Tee No. 1

6:45 a.m. – Matt Vogt (a), Kevin Velo, Trent Phillips

6:56 a.m. – Chandler Blanchet, Alvaro Ortiz, Doug Ghim

7:07 a.m. – Evan Beck (a), Maxwell Moldovan, Justin Hicks

7:18 a.m. – Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley

7:29 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio, Bryson DeChambeau

7:40 a.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland

7:51 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Matt McCarty, Robert MacIntyre

8:02 a.m. – Cam Davis, Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry

8:13 a.m. – Richard Bland, Trevor Gutschewski (a), Lanto Griffin

8:24 a.m. – Edoardo Molinari, Sam Stevens, Ryan Gerard

8:35 a.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Noah Kent (a), Thorbjørn Olesen

8:46 a.m. – Jinichiro Kozuma, Cameron Tankersley (a), Chase Johnson

8:57 a.m. – Philip Barbaree, Riley Lewis, Brady Calkins

12:30 p.m. – Frederic LaCroix, Emiliano Grillo, Sam Bairstow

12:41 p.m. – Byeong Hun An, Joe Highsmith, Ryan Fox

12:52 p.m. – Victor Perez, Jacob Bridgeman, Adam Schenk

1:03 p.m. – Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

1:14 p.m. – Sam Burns, Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy

1:25 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

1:36 p.m. – Corey Conners, Jason Day, Patrick Reed

1:47 p.m. – Joaquin Niemann, Bud Cauley, Daniel Berger

1:58 p.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Chris Kirk

2:09 p.m. – Ben James (a), Rasmus Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger

2:20 p.m. – Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Justin Hastings (a), Laurie Canter

2:31 p.m. – Frankie Harris (a), Emilio Gonzalez R., Roberto Díaz

2:42 p.m. – Grant Haefner, Joey Herrera, George Kneiser

Tee No. 10

6:45 a.m. – Zac Blair, Scott Vincent, Alistair Docherty

6:56 a.m. – Jacques Kruyswijk, Jordan Smith, Eric Cole

7:07 a.m. – Tom Kim, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Pendrith

7:18 a.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama

7:29 a.m. – Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy

7:40 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy

7:51 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Si Woo Kim, Lucas Glover

8:02 a.m. – Cameron Smith, Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson

8:13 a.m. – Niklas Norgaard, Brian Campbell, Justin Lower

8:24 a.m. – Davis Riley, Jackson Koivun (a), Johnny Keefer

8:35 a.m. – James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Michael La Sasso (a)

8:46 a.m. – Joakim Lagergren, Mason Howell (a), Chris Gotterup

8:57 a.m. – Zach Bauchou, Jackson Buchanan, Lance Simpson (a)

12:30 p.m. – Will Chandler, Andrea Pavan, Takumi Kanaya

12:41 p.m. – Bryan Lee (a), Guido Migliozzi, Preston Summerhays

12:52 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Max Greyserman, Matt Wallace

1:03 p.m. – Russell Henley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nick Taylor

1:14 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson

1:25 p.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka

1:36 p.m. – Cameron Young, Tom Hoge, J.T. Poston

1:47 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Kim, Matthieu Pavon

1:58 p.m. – Marc Leishman, Aaron Rai, Nick Dunlap

2:09 p.m. – Matthew Jordan, Yuta Sugiura, Carlos Ortiz

2:20 p.m. – Ryan McCormick, Trevor Cone, Zachery Pollo (a)

2:31 p.m. – James Nicholas, Tyler Weaver (a), Riki Kawamoto

2:42 p.m. – Austen Truslow, Harrison Ott, George Duangmanee

