  • Golf
  • PGA Tour winner reveal refusing to WD from Travelers Championship to make $540,000

PGA Tour winner reveal refusing to WD from Travelers Championship to make $540,000

By Suchita Chakraborty
Modified Jun 25, 2025 07:06 GMT
PGA: PGA Championship - Second Round - Source: Imagn

PGA Tour winner Harry Hall revealed refusing to withdraw from the Travelers Championship to make $540,000. Hall was playing at the Travelers Championship last week, and he finished at T9. After the conclusion of the tournament, he revealed the real reason behind sticking around amid sickness.

An X account named Ben Parsons quoted Hall, where the golfer shared that anyone would turn up for money. His words were:

Anyone else would turn up to work sick if they could make £250k.”

Hall further continued to describe what inspired him to play amid all the oddities. He said (via ASAP Sports):

“What inspired me to play? I did think, like, you know, it's a Signature Event if I can just survive 18 holes and not give up any ground or have a chance to have a decent tournament, obviously the points and the money. If anyone else, I think anyone else would turn up to work sick if they could make a quarter of a million I think is what I was in. So, yeah, I'm definitely turning up”
Hall fired 69 in the first round, followed by 68 in the second round. He shot 69 and 65 in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

How did PGA Tour winner Harry Hall perform in the 2025 PGA Tour events?

Harry Hall had seven top 20 finishes on the PGA Tour this year, and they came at the Sentry Tournament with T8, the Sony Open in Hawaii with T10, the Texas Children's Houston Open with T18, the Travelers Championship with T9, and more.

He has had three missed cutlines on the PGA Tour so far, including THE PLAYERS Championship and the WM Phoenix Open. Here's a full list of Hall’s 2025 performances:

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

  • The Sentry at the Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course): T8
  • Sony Open in Hawaii: T10
  • The American Express at the Pete Dye Stadium Course: T21
  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links: T58
  • WM Phoenix Open at the TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course): Missed cut
  • Mexico Open at VidantaWorld: T34
  • Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: Missed cut
  • THE PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course): Missed cut
  • Valspar Championship at the Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course): T54
  • Texas Children's Houston Open at the Memorial Park Golf Course: T18
  • Valero Texas Open at the TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course): T26
  • Corales Puntacana Championship: T49
  • THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at the TPC Craig Ranch: T33
  • ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic at the Dunes Golf & Beach Club: T20
  • PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: T19
  • Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club: T6
  • RBC Canadian Open at the TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley: T24
  • Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands: T9
Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
