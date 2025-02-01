PGA Tour winner shares 'quick story' feat. Max Homa detailing the importance of alignment in golf

PGA Tour winner Michael S. Kim shared an interesting story featuring Max Homa about alignment in golf. The American is known for his active presence on social media. He often shares posts giving valuable golf tips to the fans.

Recently, Michael S. Kim shared his opinion about alignment in golf. In his post on X, the American golfer reflected on how alignment in golf is important to take a perfect shot. He explained his point by sharing the story of Max Homa.

The 2018 John Deere Classic winner revealed that while he was playing with Homa at the Jones Cup, the 34-year-old was struggling with his game. On one par-3 hole, Kim noticed that Homa was aiming 20 yards right of the pin, which had affected his game during the tournament. He guided the 6x PGA Tour winner, and as a result, Homa found an aiming point. Sharing the story, Kim wrote:

Trending

"Quick story: Max Homa and I were at the Jones Cup and he wasn’t hitting it very well. He was talking to his coach taking videos but couldn’t figure it out. On a par 3, I randomly stood behind him and noticed he was aiming 20 yards right of the pin and hit it right there. He was unhappy with the shot and I told him he was actually aimed over there.

"Next shot, he found an aiming point a yard in front, looked up and said OMG haha To him, it looked like he was aimed 20 yards left of the pin, to the middle of the lake. It’s interesting that our eyes can adjust to what we think we’re aiming at," he added.

Expand Tweet

Notably, Kim actively shares posts on his social media handle. He has around 132.2K followers on the platform.

A quick recap of Michael S. Kim on the PGA Tour in 2025

Michael S. Kim started off his campaign at the 2025 PGA Tour in Hawaii. So far, he has played in three tournaments but struggled with his game. Kim started this season's outing at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he played two rounds of 73 and 65. He struggled to make the cut in the tournament.

Next, he teed it up at The American Express. At the PGA Tour event, he started the campaign with a solid round of 67 and then played the second round of 73. But after the struggle, he eventually bounced back and played the third round of 66. Kim wrapped up the event with a final round of 70 and tied for 43rd place.

However, after a decent outing at The American Express, he struggled with his game in his last event at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open. He played two rounds of 77 and missed the cut.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback