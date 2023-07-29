PGA veteran explains how Augusta National course repairs its golf ball marks

Ben Crane recently visited the Augusta National course which is among the most prestigious golf courses in the world, and host of the iconic Masters Tournament. The 'ball mark' issue is currently prevalent in the golf world and Augusta National golf course is also dealing with this issue.

A ball mark is generally caused when a golf ball lands on the putting surface to create a depression. Therefore, it's highly essential to treat the ball mark immediately to cause no hindrance to the game.

Ben Crane is a PGA tour veteran who has won numerous competitions in his career. The 47-year-old recently explained how to curb golf ball marks in his recent Instagram video.

Ben Crane was seen at the Augusta National course and analyzed the two badly repaired golf marks. He then went on to demonstrate his own unique procedure and explained it in detail through the video.

Crane showed his exceptional skills in repairing the ball mark in an Instagram video.

“What’s the proper way to actually fix a ball mark? I learned this by the guys at Augusta National. When there’s a ball mark like this, we put a hole in the middle of the ball mark, push the roots out to the side.”

Crane added:

“So, how do we do it? Make a hole in the middle, push the roots out to the side, and then you just kind of work it in. And that’s how you fix a ball mark. Let’s stop rippin’ roots and makin’ brown spots all over the green.”

Jon Rahm claimed victory at the Augusta National course this year

Augusta National course is usually one of the most important courses in the country due to its association with the Masters Tournament.

The Masters is one of the four major championships in professional golf. Jon Rahm claimed victory this year in spectacular fashion. Rahm is currently ranked 3rd in the PGA Tour and his victory at the Masters gave him a big boost.

The 28-year-old was the unanimous winner and won the tournament with an exceptional score of -12. He was the fourth Spaniard to win the tournament and took home the victor's share of $3,240,000.