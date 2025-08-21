PGAT CEO Brian Rolapp echoes NFL chief’s ‘Google and Apple’ comments

PGA Tour's newly appointed CEO Brian Rolapp joined Jay Monahan at the press conference on Wednesday. This week, the Tour golfers are preparing to compete in the season-ending Tour Championship, which will start on Thursday, August 21.

Brian Rolapp opened up about the circuit and his vision for its development. He was asked by a reporter about the NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's comment on the sports comparison with Baseball or Basketball. Earlier this month, Goodell said (via NBC Sports):

“We’re not competing with the NBA or MLB. Our competitors are Apple and Google.”

Speaking of the NFL commissioner’s comment, Rolapp said (via ASAP Sports):

"I won't speak for Roger, but I think his larger point, which I agree with, is anybody who's in the sports business, their general competition is for the mind share of sports fans and for their time and to do that in a complicated world that is increasingly disrupted by technology, where you have a million things to do with your time, a million alternatives."

"I also think that is one reason why sports continues to be so valuable. There's very few things left in this country that can aggregate millions and millions of people doing one thing in a communal experience. I think you'll see that this weekend when we crown a champion," he added.

The PGA Tour has taken several steps on its circuit in the last few years after the creation of LIV Golf. They signed a deal with Strategic Sports Group (SSG) last year and also started with the limited field signature events, with increased purses. The Tour has also started with Creator Classic, featuring golf influencers, and in June appointed Rolapp as the CEO.

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp opens up on LIV Golf talks

Brian Rolapp at TOUR Championship 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

The PGA Tour announced a framework agreement with LIV Golf, funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, in June 2023. The two circuits have been talking since then, but have not reached any conclusion.

In the pre-tournament press conference of the Tour Championship, Brian Rolapp was asked if he had a chat with any members of the PIF. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I have not spoken to anyone from the Public Investment Fund. I've been here for three weeks, so my focus has obviously been on the TOUR and focusing on the TOUR and in learning and starting to develop a bit of a vision for the future."

"Part of those conversations have been with our partners at the DP World Tour. I spent some time with Guy last week," he added.

This week, LIV Golf is also heading for the conclusion of its regular season.

Brian Rolapp was the NFL chief media and business officer from 2017 to 2025 before he joined the PGA Tour. He holds two decades of experience working in different positions in the NFL.

