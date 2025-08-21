PGAT CEO Brian Rolapp quashes talks of owing a Super Bowl-like product - “I don't want to answer hypotheticals”

PGA Tour’s new CEO Brian Rolapp addressed the media on Wednesday after 24 days on the job. Announcing the creation of the Future Competition Committee, responsible for re-examining the Tour’s business model, the former NFL boss made some big statements about the American golf circuit’s future. However, he was quick to quash queries on a possible Super Bowl-like event owned by the PGA.

Rolapp admitted that he’s interested in any idea that fits the Tour’s competitive model. However, the veteran NFL chief, who spent over two decades with the league, said he ‘doesn’t want to answer hypotheticals’ when enquired about Tour owing a major property to rival LIV Golf’s championship. His reply came after a reporter pointed out that the golf circuit doesn’t own the majors and it would benefit from creating a Ryder Cup-style format event.

Responding to a query on PGA Tour creating a large-scale event versus LIV, Brian Rolapp said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“Listen, I don't want to answer hypotheticals. What I will say is what I said before. I'm interested in any idea that strengthens the PGA Tour. So, any idea that comes, that fits within our competitive model and our objectives for the benefit of our players and our fans, I'm interested in it.”

Rolapp, during the presser, dubbed PGA Tour’s business model ‘unique in sports.’ He reiterated golf as being ‘one of the only major sports where the players are the shareholders.’ He further lauded the PGAT members for being ‘extremely invested’ in the event.

Brian Rolapp announces Tiger Woods-led PGAT committee

Brian Rolapp held his first press conference on Wednesday to announced the formation of the Future Competition Committee led by Tiger Woods. According to the PGA Tour CEO, the new committee will have six players and three business advisors working together to improve PGA Tour’s competitive model.

Rolapp, in the presser ahead of the 2025 Tour Championship, revealed that Woods will chair the effort alongside Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott, Camilo Villegas, Maverick McNealy and Keith Mitchell. The nine-person ensemble will also feature the likes of Joe Gorder and John Henry. The business trio will be completed Theo Epstein, who serves as a senior advisor at Fenway Sports Group - part of the investment consortium Strategic Sports Group.

Introducing the Tiger Woods led committee, Brian Rolapp said:

“The purpose of this committee is pretty simple. We're going to design the best professional golf competitive model in the world for the benefit of PGA Tour fans, players and their partners. It is aimed at a holistic relook of how we compete on the Tour. That is inclusive of regular season, postseason and offseason… The goal is not incremental change. The goal is significant change.”

The newly-appointed circuit chief added that the committee will be focused on the evolution of the league’s competitive model and corresponding media products. According to reports, the new group is expected to utilize input from fans, players and partners to improve the existing form of the series.

