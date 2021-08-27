PGTI competition starts in September with Golconda Masters in Hyderabad

The PGTI tournament came to a temporary halt in March due to the pandemic. Since the COVID-19 situation has improved, said Mundy, sports activities are resuming in India.

“The PGTI will follow COVID-19 guidelines to ensure a safe and healthy environment during the PGTI circuit,” said Mundy.

The Golconda Masters Telangana Open 2021 will take place at Hyderabad Golf Club from September 2-5. The tournament will offer prize money of INR 40 lakh.

The month of September will see three back-to-back tournaments.

The second leg of the PGTI will be held at Panchkula Golf Club in Haryana from September 8-11, offering prize money of INR 50 lakh.

Great news for pro golf in India as #AmericanExpress and #Amrutanjan sign in as Tour partners of @pgtofindia . @therealkapildev seems to have pulled off his magic to add value to pgti. 10 events to feature on pgti as tour begins in September. @usmundy @Amandeepjohl pic.twitter.com/gN8NyhijIk — V Krishnaswamy (@Swinging_Swamy) August 26, 2021

The third tournament will be held at Royal Springs Golf Course in Srinagar. The J&K Open 2021 carries prize money of INR 40 lakh and will be held from September 15-18.

Three events are scheduled for the month of October. Two will take place in northern India while the third will be held in Assam.

The fourth leg of the PGTI will be held at Delhi Golf Club from October 5-8. The tournament will offer prize money of INR 50 lakh.

Jaipur's Rambagh Golf Club will conduct the fifth leg of the PGTI event with the Jaipur Open 2021 from October 12-15. The tournament offers a prize money of INR 40 lakh.

Digboi Golf Links in Assam will conduct the sixth leg of the circuit from October 25-31. The event has a prize money of INR 60 lakh.

The Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational tournament, the most popular event on the circuit, will be held at Chandigarh Golf Club from November 11-14, carrying a prize purse of INR 1.5 crore.

@pgtofindia today welcomed @AmexIndia & #Amrutanjan as its partners. The tour even released a list of 10 tournaments for the remainder of the season.



PGTI gets busy starting next week in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/jEHJcxlgOE — Dead Solid Perfect (@Deadsolidp) August 26, 2021

The second competition will take place at Royal Calcutta Golf Club from November 25-28. The competition has a prize money of Rs 40 lakh.

The Pune Open Golf Championship 2021 will take place at Poona Club Golf Course from December 1-4, with a purse of Rs 40 lakh.

The final PGTI tournament will be held in Jamshedpur and carries a prize money of Rs 1.5 crore. The Tata Steel Tour Championship 2021 will be held from December 16-19 in Jamshedpur.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee