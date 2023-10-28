“Phil for commissioner. That’s my vote” – Fans react to Mickelson’s ‘truth bombs’ on the PGA Tour turning down Endeavor’s investment offer

Veteran golfer Phil Mickelson alleged that the PGA Tour turned down Endeavor's investment offer due to a hunger for power. This statement came after Endeavor CEO Mark Shapiro revealed on Friday, October 27, that the PGA Tour had rejected their investment offer.

Last month, it was reported that Endeavor, the parent company of UFC and WWE, had shown interest in investing in the PGA Tour. The offer included selling commercial rights and managing tournaments, but discussions with the tour's commissioner, Jay Monahan, weren't successful.

Mickelson claimed on X (formerly called Twitter) that Silver Lake had also attempted to invest in the PGA Tour, but Monahan had rejected that offer too.

Mickelson's claims received mixed responses from the fans. While many supported the ace golfer for calling out the PGA Tour's greed, there were several criticisms as well.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Phil for commissioner. That’s my vote."

"Phil landing truth bombs on Monahan's chin. Nicely done sir...."

"The PGA is so corrupt and they screw the players."

"Keep Spitting truths Phil."

"Phil has been right about every single thing so far except for thinking that people care about LIV golf."

"Before LIV they actually OWNED the players. Still do."

"Phil was scraping by on $40 million a year 😂 this is a permanent stain on his legacy"

"Phil- big fan here ? For u. Am I correct that u had a conversation w Brandel @ BC Open where u told him top players aren’t earning enough & are propping up lesser players? I’ve heard versions of this and I think Brandel saw it as a threat to players like him who were 50-125"

"They have been leeches on the engine of production in the world of golf entertainment. The players and fans are finally getting a hand instead of the finger."

"For clarity…it’s tough for some of us to believe anything you say or tweet….just do your LIV thing and leave it alone. You’re 2nd fiddle to Tiger and will never be anything more…"

"Conveniently leaving out the part where the discussions completely stalled after the Saudis killed the journalist. A big part of Emmanuel’s decision was based on that."

"Probably accurate, but how much did your gambling debt/losses influence your decision to go? Everybody was looking out for themselves, and I would guess you and Jay are 1A and 1B on that list. At least @BKoepka is honest about it."

How many majors has Phil Mickelson won?

Phil Mickelson has won six major championships in his career so far. His first major victory came in 2004, thirteen years after turning professional. He clinched the 2004 Masters, narrowly defeating Ernie Els by a single stroke.

The following year, he secured the 2005 PGA Championship, his second major title. His third major win occurred in 2006 when he outplayed Tim Clark, winning his second Masters title by a two-stroke margin.

Mickelson won his third Masters in 2010 to beat Lee Westwood by a three-stroke margin. He won his only Open Championship title in 2013, trumping Henrik Stenson by three shots. His last major win came in 2021 when he beat Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen by two strokes