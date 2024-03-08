“Phil is cooked” - Fans react to Anthony Kim outperforming Phil Mickelson by 4 shots in Round 1 at LIV Hong Kong 

Anthony Kim has only been back on the pro golf scene for about a week, but he has already managed to get ahead of Phil Mickelson. LIV Golf's 2024 season has moved on to one of its more unique international courses, this time in Hong Kong.
The historic Hong Kong Golf Club is known to be on 6,700 yards, but is packed with challenging holes and requires quite the strategic planning. With the first round underway on March 8, Anthony Kim was back in the field for the second week in a row.
He finished the first round of the Hong Kong event with a score of +6. Anthony Kim ended up beating Phil Mickelson, who had an extremely disastrous day, finishing with a score of +10 and last on the leaderboard.
Fans on Twitter did not hesitate to criticize Phil Mickelson for his poor performance.
"Phil is cooked"
"Hey that's pretty good for a course as difficult as Bay Hill... oh wait... nvm it's a 6700 muni"
"But LIV official account told us Phil’s game is coming into form lmao"
Day 2 groups and tee times for LIV Golf Hong Kong explored ft. Phil Mickelson
At the end of the first day, Dean Burmester and Abraham Ancer are jointly leading the LIV Golf Hong Kong event, with a score of -7. Following are the groups and tee times for day 2 of the event:
- Hole no. 1: Matt Jones, Abraham Ancer, and Dean Burmester
- Hole no. 2: Charles Howell III, Harold Varner, and Eugenio Chacarra
- Hole no. 3: Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, and Martin Kaymer
- Hole no. 4: Paul Casey, Cameron Tringale, and Bryson De Chambeau
- Hole no. 5: Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Na, and Matthew Wolff
- Hole no. 6: Adrian Meronk, Marc Leishman, and Cameron Smith
- Hole no. 7: Bubba Watson, Carlos Ortiz, and Tyrrell Hatton
- Hole no. 8: Kalle Samooja, Andy Ogletree, and Kieran Vincent
- Hole no. 9: Mito Pereira, Talor Gooch, and Pat Perez
- Hole no. 10: Danny Lee, Brendan Steele, and Graeme McDowell
- Hole no. 11:Caleb Surratt, Charl Schwartzel, and Jinichiro Kozuma
- Hole no. 12: Thomas Pieters, Dustin Johnson, and Lucas Herbert
- Hole no. 13: David Puig, Sergio Garcia, and Sam Horsfield
- Hole no. 14: Lee Westwood, Jason Kokrak, and Peter Uhlein
- Hole no. 15: Phil Mickelson, Hudson Swafford, and Anthony Kim
- Hole no. 16: Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, and Branden Grace
- Hole no. 17: Scott Vincent, Henrik Stenson, and Richard Bland
- Hole no. 18: Ian Poulter, Sebastian Muñoz, and Anirban Lahiri
The Stingers GC currently lead the team event, while the Crushers GC are in second place.