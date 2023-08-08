"Phil dropping cash only" - Phil Mickelson intrigues golf fans with a daring bet and gambling instincts in a friendly golf match

Bryson DeChambeau posted a video on his YouTube channel in which he is seen inviting Phil Mickelson to play a friendly round. Mickelson's reactions have caused countless reactions among social media users.

The event took place before the recently concluded LIV Golf Greenbrier. It was a 2v2 nine-hole match, Bryson DeChambeau played teaming up with Anirban Lahiri, while Phil Mickelson was seconded by Cameron Tringale.

Before starting the round, Dechambeau asked Phil Mickelson "what are we playing for?", to which Mickelson responded with phrases that have raised all kinds of reactions in the networks. Particularly, his demand that the "prize" be defined in "cash."

Let's take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

"Phil dropping 'cash only'”

"I thought Phil was going to say we play 9 holes for a million. I can’t imagine Phil has ever played for this amount of money in the last 30 years."

Will @dubv23 @flushingitgolf @PhilMickelson @b_dechambeau @Crushers_GC @HyFlyers_GC @anirbangolf @CamTringale Bryson is out of his element it seems and Phil's fluidity with the bets made my head spin.



steve lytle @stevemlytle @flushingitgolf @PhilMickelson @b_dechambeau @Crushers_GC @HyFlyers_GC @anirbangolf @CamTringale Billy Watters knows what Phil plays for, Bryson should have called Billy

Andrew Ledger @AndrewLedger123 @flushingitgolf @PhilMickelson @b_dechambeau @Crushers_GC @HyFlyers_GC @anirbangolf @CamTringale Them playing for a G is embarassing. Press the vegas @beller97

Phil Mickelson and gambling

Phil Mickelson's controversial performances during his career have not only been related to his departure to the LIV Golf circuit. The winner of more than 40 PGA Tour tournaments has been reported in the past with problems associated with gambling.

Scores of players and others associated with Mickelson spoke out about the issue at the time. Tom Lehman had this to say about Phil's behavior during the 2000 Presidents Cup, according to Todays Golfer:

“He could not have cared any less about what we were doing on the golf course. He was definitely more concerned about who was winning the football games and who was covering the spread.”

He added:

"On the ninth hole he buries it in the front bunker and is out of the hole again. He walks way back into the trees and is sitting on a stump with his back to everybody and his head down. I think he’s giving himself a pep talk, so I go over there to try to make him feel better and he’s got his phone out and he’s checking the football scores.”

Phil Mickelson himself publicly accepted having had this problem. He said so, according to Golf.com, about a year ago:

“My gambling got to a point of being reckless and embarrassing. I had to address it. And I’ve been addressing it for a number of years. And for hundreds of hours of therapy. I feel good where I’m at there."

Fortunately, all indications are that Mickelson certainly dealt with the problem and solved it. But experience remains and, perhaps, that's what he showed in handling DeChambeau's invitation.