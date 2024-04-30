“Phil is a legend!” “Love watching Phil talk golf” – Fans react to Mickelson giving fellow LIV Golfer Bryson DeChambeau a bunker lesson

Phil Mickelson loves sharing his knowledge about the game, and it was evident once again when he recently gave some bunker game insights to LIV Golf fellow Bryson DeChambeau.

Mickelson and DeChambeau recently competed at the LIV Golf Adelaide, where they didn't have a great week individually. However, Phil-led HyFlyers GC achieved its first podium finish, finishing third in the team portion.

Post the event, DeChambeau-led Crusher GC tweeted a clip where the 53-year-old golf veteran was seen giving some bunker tutorial to the 2020 US Open champion. Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

Fans were in awe of the six-time major champion's short game and praised him on social media. However, a few questioned him for not following his own advice during the LIV Golf Adelaide. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Phil is a legend," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Love watching Phil talk golf," another fan commented.

Expand Tweet

One fan praised both golfers and wrote:

"I love the fact that Phil still likes to teach, and I love the fact that Bryson is always open to improving his game!"

"Man Philliam is the short game 🐐," one user posted.

"The passion Phil still has is cool af," this user commented.

"Phil had a rough go out of the bunker at Adelaide," one fan remarked. "Led to a triple on a par 5 which cost them a chance at team championship. I have never seen him do what he did on that hole after leaving it in bunker a few holes before also.

When will Phil Mickelson compete next?

Phil Mickelson reacts during the second round of the LIV Adelaide 2024

Phil Mickelson will next compete at the LIV Golf Singapore, which will take place from Friday, May 3 to Sunday, May 5 at the Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course) in Singapore.

The three-time Masters winner has struggled on the Saudi-backed circuit and is still vying for his first win since the league's inception in 2023. In six appearances this season, he has made just one top-10 finish. Besides, the LIV Golf Adelaide was the first time any player from his team HyFlyers GC won the title on the individual portion.

Phil Mickelson is 34th in the LIV Golf season's standings. His team HyFlyers GC is 10th in the team standings.