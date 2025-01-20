  • home icon
Phil Mickelson admits hypocrisy as he makes a bold fashion change to join the 1M-followed YouTube icon

By Amey Kulkarni
Modified Jan 20, 2025 18:10 GMT
GOLF: JUN 22 LIV Golf League Nashville - Source: Getty

Phil Mickelson, the captain of the HyFlyers GC in LIV Golf has made a bold fashion statement along with his other team members. Mickelson has announced Primo Golf Apparel as their official sponsor for the 2025 season starting with the LIV Golf League that starts next month in Riyadh.

Primo Golf Apparel is primarily known for its joggers. Mickelson shared a video on his Instagram and accepted that he wasn't always in favor of wearing joggers. In 2023, the left-handed golfer had shared a tweet on his X (formerly Twitter) account and said,

"The Tour doesn’t allow shorts but does allow this week's leader to wear joggers with ankle socks? Showing 4 inches of ankle? I’m no fashion guy, never will be, but there are some things I won’t ever understand."
However, almost two years later, the six-time major championship winner has accepted his hypocrisy in the video along with the following caption,

"Proud to announce our new partnership with @primogolfapparel"

In the video, Mickelson discussed his journey from hating joggers to wearing them and getting Primo Golf Apparel on board as the official sponsor of HyFlyers GC for the 2025 LIV Golf season.

"Once I gave them a shot though there was no going back. And it's not just me the whole team loves them," Mickelson said.

With this partnership, Phil Mickelson has joined the well-known golf influencer Grant Horvat, who is one of the co-owners of Primo Golf Apparel.

Phil Mickelson shares the most memorable memory from LIV Golf so far

Phil Mickelson has been part of LIV Golf since day one and was one of the first golfers to sign a contract with the rebel league. During the LIV Golf Greenbrier post-round press conference, Mickelson was asked about his favorite memory from LIV Golf so far.

"I think rather than one specific memory, it's more the experience of sharing things with the guys. We had a great day yesterday. We had a great day together at the start of the year," Mickelson said.
Phil Mickelson at the LIV Golf Dallas Team Championship - Finals - Source: Imagn
"We've had great days where we lift each other up and we are looking to improve, working to get better and doing that together is a unique and special experience from my professional career. This provides new opportunities to achieve higher levels, and to do it together is what I cherish about this," the 54-year-old golfer said.

The six-time major championship winner hasn't won a LIV Golf event yet and hasn't been able to showcase his true golfing prowess. He has registered just two top-10 finishes in three seasons on LIV Golf.

Hence, he will be hoping for a better performance in the upcoming season, which starts in February in Riyadh.

Edited by Rupesh Kumar
