Phil Mickelson 'agrees' to LIV Golf official's big 2025 prediction about his team

Phil Mickelson and his team, HyFlyers GC, are set to start the LIV Golf 2025 season in less than a week. Ahead of the season, the league's Editorial Director, Mike McAllister, made a bold prediction about their team's performance, which he endorsed in a reply.

On Friday, January 31, Mickelson's HyFlyers GC shared a preseason video on X, where the team spoke about getting fully ready for 2025. The clip features the veteran golf alongside Andy Ogletree, Brendan Steele, and Cameron Tringale.

"So last year, we all took a lot of hits," the six time major winner says in the video. "But right now, in 2025, I'm ready to make this year a special year. I know this is a winning team. And for me personally, it feels awesome."

Mike McAllister reposted the video and made a bold prediction about HyFlyers.

"2025 prediction: HyFlyers GC will find the top of the team podium this season," he wrote."

Phil Mickelson endorsed McAllister's prediction in reply.

"Agree," he wrote.

How has Phil Mickelson's team performed in LIV Golf so far?

Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers GC hasn't been impressive in any of the three seasons of LIV Golf so far. They have had only one podium finish in three years and have been one of the poorest performers. Brendan Steele is the only player from the team to have won an individual title so far.

Here's a look at their performance over the past two years:

2023:

LIV Golf Adelaide - 7th (-10)

- 7th (-10) LIV Golf Tucson - 6th (-15)

- 6th (-15) LIV Golf Orlando - 9th (-21)

- 9th (-21) LIV Golf Mayakoba - 4th (-40)

- 4th (-40) LIV Golf Singapore - 8th (-28)

- 8th (-28) LIV Golf Tulsa - 10th (-21)

- 10th (-21) LIV Golf DC - 10th (-8)

- 10th (-8) LIV Golf Andalucía - 8th (+1)

- 8th (+1) LIV Golf London - 12th (-16)

- 12th (-16) LIV Golf Greenbrier - 4th (-39)

- 4th (-39) LIV Golf Bedminster - 5th (-7)

- 5th (-7) LIV Golf Chicago - 11th (-11)

- 11th (-11) LIV Golf Jeddah - 10th (-22)

2024

LIV Golf Mayakoba - 10th (+2)

- 10th (+2) LIV Golf Las Vegas - 13th (+7)

- 13th (+7) LIV Golf Jeddah - 8th (-23)

- 8th (-23) LIV Golf Hong Kong - 12th (-16)

- 12th (-16) LIV Golf Miami - T12 (+6)

- T12 (+6) LIV Golf Adelaide - 3rd (-48)

- 3rd (-48) LIV Golf Singapore - T8 (-21)

- T8 (-21) LIV Golf Houston - T8 (-15)

- T8 (-15) LIV Golf Nashville - 10th (-14)

- 10th (-14) LIV Golf Andalucía - 11th (+20)

- 11th (+20) LIV Golf United Kingdom - T7 (-18)

- T7 (-18) LIV Golf Greenbrier - T10 (-27)

- T10 (-27) LIV Golf Chicago - 11th (-2)

