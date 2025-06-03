Phil Mickelson 'agrees' to bestselling author's take on the 'worst thing in the world'

American golfer Phil Mickelson agreed with NYT Best Selling author Sahil Bloom about his opinion on the worst thing in the world. The six-time Major winner is active on social media and is known for regularly sharing his opinion on the internet.

On Monday, June 2, Sahil Bloom shared an X post in which he talked about the worst thing he believes in the world. He wrote:

"The worst thing in the world is having the talent and intelligence to achieve something great but lacking the courage to go out and do it."

Phil Mickelson agreed with this and reshared his post with a caption that read:

"Agree. Fear of criticism is often the culprit which is sad for so many reasons."

Meanwhile, on the greens, Phil Mickelson is gearing up to play in the upcoming LIV Golf Virginia event. The Saudi league event will take place from June 6 to 8.

He last competed at the 2025 PGA Championship. He started the campaign with an opening round of 79 and then played the next round of 72 and missed the cut.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler won the 2025 PGA Championship. He registered a five-stroke win in the game over Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau, and Davis Riley. Mickelson later shared a post on his X account, congratulating the current World No. 1. He wrote:

"Congrats to Scottie Scheffler on an incredible performance. Clearly #1 in the world."

Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson also played at the Masters, the first Major of the year. He played two rounds of 75 and 74 but missed the cut.

A look into Phil Mickelson's performance in 2025

Mickelson kick-started his campaign on the LIV Golf at the Adelaide event. He played the three rounds of 72, 74, and 68 to settle in T23 place, following which he settled in third place at the LIV Golf Hong Kong event.

Here are the results of the tournament Phil Mickelson played in 2025:

LIV Golf Adelaide

Venue: The Grange Golf Club

Result: T23

Score: 72, 74, 68 (214, -2)

LIV Golf Hong Kong

Venue: Hong Kong Golf Club

Result: 3

Score: 67, 65, 64 (196, -14)

LIV Golf Singapore

Venue: Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course)

Result: T19

Score: 69, 68, 72 (209, -4)

LIV Golf Miami

Venue: Trump National Doral Golf Course

Result: 6

Score: 69, 73, 73 (215, -1)

LIV Golf Mexico City

Venue: Club de Golf Chapultepec

Result: T22

Score: 71, 69, 72 (212, -1)

LIV Golf Korea

Venue: Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea

Result: 50

Score: 75, 70, 78 (223, +7)

Majors

Masters Tournament

Venue: Augusta National Golf Club

Result: Missed Cut

Score: 75, 74 (149, +5)

PGA Championship

Venue: Quail Hollow Club

Result: Missed Cut

Score: 79, 72 (151, +9)

