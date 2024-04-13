Phil Mickelson is convinced that Indian-American Akshay Bhatia is “a brilliant talent” as he recalled how the youngster came with him on the same flight for his first pro tournament. He also admired the courage and conviction of the young Bhatia. Not just now, but even at a time when Bhatia decided to bypass college and turn pro at 17. He is now 22. Phil Mickelson is 53.

Mickelson shot 73 in the first round of the 88th Masters while Bhatia carded 72.

The two share a great relationship. It is well-known that Phil Mickelson mentored the young southpaw, and led him. The LIV golfer even got his manager to help Bhatia and gave him invaluable advice on and off the course.

Mickelson has a lot of confidence in Bhatia’s talent. Elaborating on his relationship with the young Bhatia, the controversial Phil Mickelson, whose walking away to LIV League split the golf world, said during Phil Mickelson's chat with media including Sportskeeda:

“I think he's a brilliant talent. We flew together to play his first tournament as a pro when he turned pro at 17, and we had a great conversation. I remember the discussion went something like, look, over the next four years, am I going to develop as a player, as a person, as a professional best playing professionally even though I know it's going to be hard and it's going to be a struggle, or to go to college.”

Mickelson, who himself had a great college golf career, may have paused for a few minutes before doling out advice, but Bhatia seemed to have a mind of his own.

Phil Mickelson added:

“He felt like that was the right decision for him, and as you look back on it you have to agree because he's already won twice. He's at a point now where he would be coming out of college and he's already won twice and has a lot of experience, and he's got an incredible game. To have the foresight to make that kind of decision and make the right one was impressive. I really think a lot of him.”

Akshay Bhatia terms Phil Mickelson as his “mentor and big brother”

PGA Tour golfer Akshay Bhatia readily admits that Phil Mickelson was one of his mentors. He also praised ‘Lefty’ and fondly calls him his big brother.

He said during a chat with media including Sportskeeda:

“So, I didn't go to college, but I guess, you know, growing up, I had some mentors out here pretty early on. Phil Mickelson was one of 'em. He was a big brother to me. He would play as many practice rounds as we could when I got sponsor exemptions on the PGA TOUR.”

He continued:

“I'm still trying to find my footing with some friendships out here. It's definitely a little different because it's a lot more business oriented, especially when you tee it up. But I have a couple good friends out here, and I'm looking to kind of build my team and kind of stick to who I have and who I trust.”

Mickelson has one of the finest records at the Masters, a tournament he has won three times in 30 starts. He has been in the Top-3 a whopping 10 times and been in the Top-10 as many as 16 times, that is a fraction better than 50 percent.

Phil Mickelson, winner at Augusta three times, is here for his 31st start, while the young and wiry ‘lefty’ Bhatia pulled off a dramatic win last week to grab the last spot at the 88th Masters.