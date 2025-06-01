“I love this”: Phil Mickelson reacts to Korn Ferry Tour star’s unconventional golf kit

Phil Mickelson has a long history of respecting and encouraging the next generation of golfers. Recently, he expressed his thoughts on Christo Lamprecht, who is currently competing on the Korn Ferry Tour. The LIV golfer reacted to the 24-year-old's recent interview with Flushing It Golf on what he keeps in his bag.
Surprisingly, the Flushing It's official X (previously Twitter) page was taken aback by what Christo Lamprecht had in his back. Normally, a golfer carries one driver and three or four wedges, but Lamprecht has two drivers and five wedges in his bag. The X page responded to this with a post with a caption that read,
"Korn Ferry Tour player, Christo Lamprecht, carries 2 drivers and 5 wedges in his bag! This might be the best example yet of just how much professional golf has changed over the last 2 decades. Wow!"
While fans had mixed reactions about this, Phil Mickelson had a positive opinion. The six-time Major winner replied to the post, saying he loved the idea. Phil Mickelson's comment read,
"I love this!👍👍"
Talking about Christo Lamprecht, he is one of the most talented young golfers. He finished second in the PGA TOUR University rankings in spring 2024. Not only that, but in September 2023, he was No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. While discussing his golf bag, he says in the video,
"I've had this since the sophomore year of college. It just says control what you can, and then just the Christian cross on it. But so it just kind of part of my routine just to like really just stay in the moment and not get fed up if I miss a putt or something goes bad or wrong or just a bad swing or it's just not my day, just kind of be, just get as much out of the round as possible."
What does Phil Mickelson carry in his bag?
Phil Mickelson currently has an ongoing contract with LIV Golf. According to reports, his current contract with the tour is worth up to $200 million. Apart from that, Mickelson's bag is always a hot topic among fans. Reports claim that Gerritt Pon, the golf club builder, is behind the bag of the 54-year-old golfer's bag. Today's Golfer reported all of this, including a look at Mickelson's bag.
Here are all the things that the golfer carries:
Driver
Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond (6º set to 5.5º, Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft – 47.9 inches)
Fairway Woods
TaylorMade “Original One” Mini Driver (11.5º, Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X shaft)
Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (16.5º, Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 X shaft)
Irons
Callaway X Forged UT (16º, MCA MMT 105 TX shaft)
Callaway X21 UT Proto (19º at 20.5º, 25º, KBS Tour V 125 S+ shafts)
Callaway Apex MB ’21 (small groove, 6-PW, KBS Tour V 125 S+ shafts)
Wedges
Callaway PM Grind ’19 Raw (52º-12º at 50º, 55º-12º, 60º-10º, KBS Tour V 125 S+ shafts)
Putter
Odyssey Milled Blade “Phil Mickelson” (SuperStroke Pistol GT Tour grip)
Golf Ball
Callaway Chrome Soft X Triple Track
Golf Grips
Golf Pride MCC
Golf Glove
Callaway Tour Authentic
Golf Shoes
G/FORE Saddle Gallivanter