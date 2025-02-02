Phil Mickelson backs senator's call to Donald Trump to award Presidential Medal of Freedom for popular conservative economist

Phil Mickelson supports Ted Cruz urging President Donald Trump to award economist Thomas Sowell with the Presidential Medal. The American golfer is currently having an off-season as there are still a few days to go before the start of the 2025 LIV Golf. He is pretty active on social media and is known for expressing his opinion on different matters.

Recently, Resist the Mainstream shared a post on their X account about Ted Cruz's request for the Presidential Medal. Sharing the post, they wrote:

"JUST IN: Senator Ted Cruz (TX) has urged President Donald Trump to award economist Thomas Sowell the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Do you want to see this to happen?"

Phil Mickelson jumped to the comment section to support the opinion. He wrote:

"Absolutely."

In 2024, Mickelson was in the headlines for his active presence on social media. He collaborated with some renowned golf influencers for YouTube videos. He was featured on Break 50 with Bryson DeChambeau and also collaborated with other YouTubers such as Grant Horvat and Bryan Bros.

In January 2025, Phil Mickelson collaborated with Grant Horvat for an exclusive 2v2 series. For the first episode of the series, Horvat and Mickelson teamed up to play against Dustin Johnson and Austin Johnson.

The six-time major winner shared his excitement for the series by sharing a post on his X account, writing:

"It’s really good."

Phil Mickelson shares his excitement for the start of the 2025 LIV Golf

The 2025 LIV Golf season will start with its opening event in Saudi Arabia on February 6. Ahead of the start of the tournament, Phil Mickelson shared a post, expressing his excitement for the season of the Saudi circuit.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Phil Mickelson posted a promotional video of LIV Golf's 2025 season, writing:

"2025 let’s ride."

In his recent interview on The Joe Pomp Show, Phil Mickelson opened up about the LIV Golf series and reflected confidently on the future of the series. He said (via ClutchPoints):

"So there’s a lot of reasons why I believe LIV is going to be successful, but the number one reason would be something you wouldn’t think. That is this: It’s how you feel. This is where I’m going with this. You can identify if something is right for you or not based on how you feel. Am I anxious? Am I dreading something coming up? Or am I looking forward to it and excited?”

Phil Mickelson had some decent finishes in the 2024 season, including T6 in Jeddah and T23 in Chicago. He had a decent season last year and will be back on the greens next week in Saudi Arabia.

