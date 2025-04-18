Phil Mickelson backs 'simple but brilliant' putting tip for golfers

Phil Mickelson has endorsed a putting strategy that asks a player to focus on the hole and not the ball. The six-time major winner called the advice "simple but brilliant", recommending it to golfers looking to improve their putting game.

Mickelson quoted a video from the Titleist Performance Institute (TPI), in which an instructor could be seen encouraging players to shift their gaze during setup. He said that the players shouldn't fixate on the ball or the putter head, but instead on the hole. He said that the strategy helps not only in speed control, but also in alignment.

Drawing parallels to other sports, the TPI instructor said:

"Kind of like Jordan did when he was looking at the hole. And like any sport, we've all watched, so, basketball, you know, bouncing, you're looking at the rim. You're not looking at the ball, you're looking at the rim, you're feeling it, you're looking at the rim."

"Quarterback doesn't stand there going, hey, hold on a second. They're looking, looking, looking, they're evaluating, and they're, he's gonna be there, right? So why wouldn't we do that when we putt?" he added.

Phil Mickelson quoted the video post and wrote:

"This is simple but brilliant advice to help your putting"

In a 2020 interview with Golf.com, Mickelson pointed out two key fundamentals common among great putters. First, he said that great putters keep their hands slightly higher at setup, keeping the putter face square and preventing twisting during the stroke. He said that lower hands can cause the face to rotate.

Second, he suggested that great putters start the stroke with the heel of the putter, not the toe. Explaining, he said it keeps the face square and helps golfers to make a more confident, straight stroke towards the target.

Mickelson turned professional in 1992 and has had 57 wins, including 45 on the PGA Tour. He has also won six major championships, including three Masters tournaments.

A look at Phil Mickelson's performances so far in 2025

Phil Mickelson has had a great start in the 2025 season on LIV Golf. Last year, he managed only one top-10 finish during the season. However, in just four starts, he has two top-10 finishes and four top-25 finishes.

His best performance came at LIV Golf Hong Kong, where he finished third. He finished sixth at LIV Golf Miami. He's currently positioned 12th in the season's standings. He failed to make the cut at the last week's major championship at Augusta National.

Let's take a look at Phil Mickelson's performances in 2025:

2025 LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Adelaide : T23 (214, -2)

: T23 (214, -2) LIV Golf Hong Kong : 3 (196, -14)

: 3 (196, -14) LIV Golf Singapore : T19 (209, -4)

: T19 (209, -4) LIV Golf Miami: 6 (215, -1)

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

Masters Tournament: Missed Cut (149, +5)

