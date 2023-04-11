Phil Mickelson becomes all-time highest earner at Masters: A look at the top earners' list

Phil Mickelson finished runner-up in the 2023 Masters on Sunday, just behind Jon Rahm. Phil created several records while doing so. First, he carded the lowest total by any player above 50 years of age in Masters history. He also became the oldest runner-up at The Masters.

With a second-place finish at Augusta National, Mickelson became the all-time highest earner at The Masters, dethroning Tiger Woods from the top. He received $1,584,000 for a T2 finish aggregating his total earnings at $9,773,317 in 30 starts.

Tiger would have held the record if he had played on Sunday, but as he withdrew mid-tournament he didn't receive a check despite making a cut for the record 23rd time.

Top 20 all-time earners in Masters history

20) Jose Maria Olazabal

Jose Maria Olazabal has won The Masters twice (1994 and 1999) and finished runner-up in 1991. He has earned $2,620,518 in 34 appearances.

19) Vijay Singh

Vijay Singh won The Masters in 2000, beating Ernie Els. In 30 starts, he has won $2,627,805 so far at Augusta National.

18) Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith has earned $2,716,668 in seven appearances at The Masters.

17) Fred Couples

Fred Couples won The Masters in 1992 and has made $2,850,601 in 38 starts at Augusta National. This year, he became the oldest golfer to make a cut at the tournament.

16) Charl Schwartzel

Charl Schwartzel is the 2011 Masters champion and has received $2,951,201 in 14 starts so far.

15) Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka entered the top 20 all-time earners at The Masters with a runner-up finish last Sunday. He earned $1,584,000 for his T2 finish, taking his total earnings to $3,224,284 in eight appearances.

14) Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia has won The Masters once in 24 appearances and has total earnings of $3,426,530.

13) Scottie Scheffler

The 2022 Masters winner is already 13th on the list with just four appearances at Augusta National. He has earned $3,437,325, including the $2,700,000 check for winning the tournament in 2022.

12) Angel Cabrera

Angel Cabrera surprised everyone when he triumphed in the 2009 Masters. He has accumulated $3,527,257 in 20 starts.

11) Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed finished T4 in the latest edition of The Masters. The 2018 champion has made $3,627,850 in 10 appearances.

10) Lee Westwood

In 21 starts at The Masters, Lee Westwood's earnings amount to $3,687,748.

9) Adam Scott

The 2013 champ has earned $3,858,307 in 22 starts.

8) Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama earned $3,948,867 in 12 starts at Augusta National.

7) Bubba Watson

Twice Masters Champion Bubba Watson has made 15 appearances, earning $4,111,230.

6) Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy has never won The Masters, the only major he's yet to win. However, he has still made it into the top 6 in the all-time earner list with $4,157,521 in 15 appearances. His best finish came in the 2022 edition, where he finished runner-up.

5) Justin Rose

Justin Rose finished runner-up twice at The Masters in 2015 and 2017 and has earned $4,403,768 in 18 appearances.

4) Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson won the 2020 Masters, earning $2,070,00. He missed the cut this year. His total earnings are $4,576,475 in 13 starts.

3) Jordan Spieth

The 2015 winner finished T-4 last week at Augusta National. He has earned $6,015,828 in 10 appearances.

2) Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods was leading the list prior to the 2023 Masters. Despite making the cut this year, he withdrew ahead of the final day on Sunday, citing injury concerns. The five-time champ has bagged $9,588,236 in 25 appearances.

1) Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson surpassed Tiger Woods after finishing T-2 in the 2023 Masters. He has made $9,773,317 in 30 starts. The three-time champion has made 27 cuts.

